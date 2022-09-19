Read full article on original website
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Expect traffic delays in north Forsyth County as crews shut down one lane of 400
(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading through northern parts of Forsyth County will need some extra patience this week as road construction is forcing one lane to close. The right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The lane closure began on Saturday, September 17 and is expected to last for a week, except on Sunday.
fox5atlanta.com
Pickens County family loses home in devastating fire
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County family lives to see another day thanks to the quick acting of three fire departments. On Saturday evening, a home went up in flames. Pickens County Fire and Rescue, Jasper Fire and Bethany-Salem Fire departments all rushed to the structure fire. First responders say about 90% of the home which was made out of wood was engulfed in flames.
Driver trying to escape goes wrong way on I-20, smashing into cars, troopers say
ATLANTA — A wreck blocked several lanes of Interstate 20 at the downtown connector. The wreck happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed three cars were involved. A driver trying to get away from a state...
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. School leaders at The Weber School, a private Jewish school on Roswell Road, confirmed that the deceased student was a member of the school’s senior class.
Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel
ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400
A trail section from Morgan Falls Overlook Park along the Chattahoochee River to Roswell Road and an extension of PATH 400 along Ga. 400 will be concrete examples of the Sandy Springs Trails Master Plan. “I don’t want to say we’re starting from scratch, but a long thought-out trail, off-road trail system hadn’t really been […] The post Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecitymenus.com
MyEyeDr. Opens Location in Bremen
A ribbon-cutting celebration was held at the newest location of MyEyeDr. at 207 Chestnut Street in Bremen. The Haralson County of Chamber along with members of the community were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. MyEyeDr. officially opened on September 1. Ownership changed prior to the re-opening of the business, which was formerly Bremen Eye Clinic. Dr. Cowart and Dr. Babalola are the two main optometrists at the new location.
fox5atlanta.com
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
thecitymenus.com
Tanner Acquires West Georgia Ambulance
Tanner Health System has completed its purchase of West Georgia Ambulance, ensuring emergency medical care remains headquartered in Carroll County. Established in 1977 by Steve Adams, West Georgia Ambulance employs more than 60 people, including 27 full-time paramedics and 20 full-time emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Other staff work in support services, including fleet maintenance and billing. The company also employs several part-time paramedics and EMTs.
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
wbhfradio.org
Bartow County Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Bartow County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
