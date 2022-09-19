Read full article on original website
Coal City Man Facing Six Counts of Aggravated DUI Arrested
A man with a history of DUI’s was arrested on a Grundy County warrant by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on September 19th. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson...
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
Crest Hill Sergeant Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Crest Hill Police Sgt. has been arrested for domestic battery at his Yorkville home. Sgt. Terry Fenoglio surrendered to authorities on Monday morning and posted bail. He’s accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a family member which resulted in bodily harm to the person. The 40 year old Sgt. has been placed on administrative paid leave. He was recently assigned to administrative duties after a March 14th fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Crest Hill resident at the Pioneer Road apartments, that also left a fellow police officer seriously injured.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Yorkville man gets twelve year sentence for aggravated battery and home invasion
A Yorkville man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison on charges of aggravated battery and home invasion. 20-year-old Anthony Martin pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says the aggravated battery charge stems from an incident in 2020...
Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail
JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses. So far, 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation...
Joliet Police Allege Suspects Fraudulently Obtained $500K in PPP Loans
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money, meant to help preserve jobs during the COVID pandemic, instead went to suspects already charged with felonies in Will County, police and prosecutors say, with some possibly using the money to pay their bonds. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans says his department...
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening. Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and...
25 indicted for PPP loan fraud in Will County; some filed while in jail
Joliet police and federal authorities announced that 25 people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Joliet PD: 25 people identified for PPP fraud, some applying for the money while in jail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have been documented PPP fraud before, but police in Joliet are now taking on criminals who found an interesting way to defraud the government getting tens of thousands of dollars in federal loans.On Wednesday, Joliet police identified 25 people who they said tried to get pandemic assistance meant for businesses. Authorities said some of the fraudsters were in jail when they applied, then bonded out days after getting the loan.So far, 15 have been arrested.
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
New York Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cannabis in Grundy Co.
A New York man pled guilty to a drug possession charge in Grundy County. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin, both class X felonies.
Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
Name of victim in Montgomery death investigation released
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery on Monday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery. The body was found in an apartment. The coroner's office did not...
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
Sandwich students kept indoors during police search Wednesday morning
The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.
Investigation underway after body found in Rochelle house fire
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rochelle Fire Department says one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. The individual was found dead at the scene. The Rochelle […]
