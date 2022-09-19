Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
tipranks.com
Why Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares surged nearly 7%
Viva Energy’s shares soared as investors welcomed the company’s plan to expand its operation with the purchase of Coles Express fuel stations and convenience stores. TipRanks insights show that investors remain mostly bullish on Viva shares’ outlook. Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares soared almost 7% today, hitting an...
Business Insider
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said.Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cease hiking interest rates in the spring...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
tipranks.com
FedEx, UPS: 2 Intriguing Dividend Stocks Following Their Decline
Package-transportation giants FedEx and UPS have seen their share prices decline notably lately amid fears of reduced earnings ahead. Following their sell-off, the two companies appear attractively priced, which could especially appeal to dividend-growth investors. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are the two leaders in package...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Wonder where the economy is heading? Keep an eye on earnings
Corporate America is starting to brace for a recession.
tipranks.com
Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider
Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Ford Shares (NYSE:F) Plunged Over 12%
Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) plunged in today’s session. As of this writing, the stock is down over 12%. This can be attributed to Ford’s recent announcement that it will incur additional supplier costs of $1 billion due to supply chain issues. The stock started the day in the...
tipranks.com
Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?
Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
tipranks.com
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale
Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
tipranks.com
Does Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Appeal in a Volatile Market?
Macro challenges have weighed on Microsoft’s recent results and could continue to be a drag on its near-term performance. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the cloud and other growth areas. Rising interest rates and macro uncertainty have dragged down tech stocks,...
Why General Mills Stock Is Trading Higher Today
General Mills Inc GIS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook. General Mills said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1 per share.
tipranks.com
Aussie market watches on as U.S. Fed delivers 0.75% rate hike
Local market eyes turned to the U.S., as the Fed delivered a 0.75% rate hike. Its impacts will be felt tomorrow when the ASX resumes trading after the market holiday. When the ASX closed on Wednesday ahead of the market holiday to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, local eyes turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate announcement.
