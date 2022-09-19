Read full article on original website
UEFA 'in talks over inviting MLS winner to take on Champions League holder in revamped four-team Super Cup'... as America moves a step closer to historic partnership with European soccer
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, it is understood. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa...
Ted Lasso Seemingly Being Teased for FIFA 23
It looks like the world's most famous fictional soccer coach could be coming to FIFA 23. The latest installment in EA's annualized soccer sim series is finally slated to release at the end of this month. And while many fans might be eager to simply play the game, it seems like FIFA 23 could also feature a cameo from none other than Ted Lasso himself.
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
FIFA 23 FIFA Points Changes: Full List of Options
EA Sports announced changes to FIFA Points options for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. FIFA Points are the microtransaction currency in FIFA Ultimate Team. Points are used to purchase packs and enter FUT Drafts. "In FIFA 23 we're also making changes to our FIFA Points Bundles in the store to help simplify the experience when purchasing FIFA Points to better align to choices we see players make," EA Sports said in the latest Pitch Notes.
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez left 'UNABLE to link up with Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues' after US embassy in London was closed on Monday due to Queen's funeral... but duo 'will fly TODAY after sorting applications back in home country'
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have not been able to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras. The Premier League centre-backs were unable to get visa appointments with the US Embassy in London on Monday, after it closed for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, according to TyC Sports.
Ted Lasso's in the game! EA Sports reveal beloved fictional coach and his AFC Richmond team will be included in FIFA 23... as Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright and Jack Grealish announce the news in hilarious clip
Beloved fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be in the game, battling it out against the Premier League elite in FIFA 23, EA has announced. The fictional team based in Greater London, UK, is the subject of the hit, Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series in which Lasso, a college football coach from the United States, is hired as a Premier League manager.
Official: Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Named In EA Sport's FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been included in FIFA 23's first 'Team of the Week'.
‘FIFA 23’ Officially Confirms ‘Ted Lasso’ And AFC Richmond
Well, there it is folks. Confirmation. Earlier today, we addressed the fact that it sure did look like Ted Lasso was set to feature in FIFA 23. The TV series’ official Twitter account showed the titular coach seemingly being scanned for a game and prior to that, the fictional AFC Richmond made a brief appearance on a FIFA database. Well, EA are putting any doubt to rest. Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are officially appearing in FIFA 23.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
“There’s a total disconnect” Ex-Juventus midfielder gives up on Max Allegri
Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has given up on Max Allegri leading the club back to form. The Bianconeri is having a bad season, and they reached a new low when Monza beat them at the weekend. The boys from Brianza have just been promoted to the Italian top flight,...
“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba
Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems. Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.
FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month vote is now open and midfielders are dominating
THE voting for FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month is now open and five out of six of the players eligible are midfielders. August’s Player of the Month Vote was won by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored ten goals in his first six Premier League games for the club.
Dybala breaks silence on leaving Juventus and says Roma fans are more passionate
Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus before he left the Bianconeri at the end of last season. It seemed certain he would stay at the club for a decade after he agreed to a new deal with the Bianconeri. However, the club changed the agreement and then completely withdrew...
Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four
Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon. These are early days in...
2022 FIFA World Cup: France's new-look squad was forced on Didier Deschamps, but change may be for the best
Regardless of what happens this international break, France will head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup later this year considered as one of the favorites for the title. The 2018 champions are stacked in all positions and one of the few nations with genuine dynastic potential, and head coach Didier Deschamps has tried to remain loyal to those who served him well.
Juventus reported to have offered 15m euros for exciting Brazilian youngster
Juventus remains committed to bolstering their squad with the best players they can sign. Last season, they focused on refreshing the group with much younger players. However, it is common knowledge that Max Allegri prefers to work with experienced stars and the Bianconeri manager targeted more sophisticated players in the last transfer window.
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
