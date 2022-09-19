Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Where To Eat In Sleepy Hollow NY This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program
DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
hamlethub.com
October4design: New Canaan's 10 Day Celebration of Architecture, Art, Design and Community
October4design is New Canaan, Connecticut’s, ten-day celebration of architecture, art, design and the community where it happens. Organized by the New Canaan Museum & Historical Society, New Canaan’s diverse creative community will open its doors to offer a peek into what gives this town its distinct character. Highlights...
hamlethub.com
Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care
Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
hamlethub.com
GBS Begins Selection Process for New Conductor
Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Campus neighbor fulfills dream to attend WCSU
Campus ‘neighbor’ fulfills dream to attend WCSU. At age 11, Adamaris Loja, her father and sisters moved to Danbury from Ecuador after the untimely death of her mother. From her Osborne Street home, Loja was able to see and hear the hustle and bustle taking place at her neighbor, Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus. Being part of that community one day became a dream for the young girl adjusting to her new life.
hamlethub.com
The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection
Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
hamlethub.com
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Val Moranto
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
hamlethub.com
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Autism Speaks Walk Unites Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Area Autism Community
The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2 at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains. The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.
hamlethub.com
Community Day Event Introduces Building One Community (B1C) to the Shippan Neighborhood
Prizes, giveaways, kids' activities, free flu shots, live Q&A with an Immigration Legal Services Director, B1C programs and services introduction were just a few great reasons to visit Building One Community and its partners on a beautiful sunny September day. Hundreds of community members visited Building One Community (B1C) this...
hamlethub.com
GREEN & TONIC Opens in Chappaqua! Welcome them to Town on Friday at Ribbon Cutting!
Green & Tonic offers delicious foods for a healthy lifestyle! Not to mention, we are also 100% gluten-free, plant-based and scratch made in house!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Fairfield & BE Chocolat Welcomed Wallonia Minister-President of Belgium
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick welcomed Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo of Belgium to the Town of Fairfield on Tuesday, where he visited Atelier BE Chocolat located at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of Town. Minister-President Di Rupo was among the foreign leaders gathering in New York this week for a session of the United Nations General Assembly.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Westport Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas, Open House and Survey
Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas: Reconnecting the Riverfront - Open House Charrette on September 29 & Online Survey Now Available. First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced that the recently awarded project to develop and design a master plan for key Downtown parking and pedestrian areas, called Reconnecting the Riverfront, is moving into its initial public engagement phase.
hamlethub.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to open on Greenwich Avenue on October 1
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, will debut its first Connecticut location on October 1. Located on the iconic Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, the store is the brand’s first suburban scoop shop. The launch also marks a return to its roots for co-founders Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen who are Greenwich natives and whose ice cream journey began in town twenty years ago.
hamlethub.com
Southbury Resident Dr. Marianne Bette Pens Living with a Grieving Heart
Dr. Marianne Bette, a Southbury resident and family physician for 40 years, has survived tremendous grief, experiences that helped her when, as a family practitioner, her patients would ask for her help confronting their own difficulties. When Bette was a young doctor, her fiancé died in a small plane accident. Years later, she married and her husband died of lung cancer. In her 40-year career as a family practitioner she counseled mourning patients and their families.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
Comments / 0