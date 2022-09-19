ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros

The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match.  Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals a Brand-New Triple 'Jeopardy' Round + New All-Star Players (Exclusive!)

Jeopardy! is going Hollywood with Celebrity Jeopardy! And this will be be one starry, high stakes game show. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, this all-new primetime quiz program premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on ABC. Celebrity players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. In the show's promo, Bialik playfully calls the new show, "...the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities."
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
