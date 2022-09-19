Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP on abortion: 'There are those in the party that think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before'
Pelosi's comments come after Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced legislation that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Cryptocurrency magnate, new GOP megadonor, sunk millions into primaries
Budding Republican megadonor Ryan Salame quietly shelled out $13.4 million of his personal fortune to boost 15 GOP congressional candidates in the just-concluded 2022 primaries.
Smerconish: Dems funding MAGA candidates - a mega mistake?
Hoping for easier opponents in the midterms, Democrats pumped $53M to promote MAGA Republican primary candidates, and many of them won. But what if they win again in November? And what about the supposed threat to our Republic?
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Some GOP senators raise eyebrows after Trump promises to pardon all Jan. 6 protestors if reelected
Several Republican members of Congress have taken aim at former President Donald Trump over his comments about pardoning protesters that were present during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. While speaking with The Hill, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) shared their disagreement...
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
NBC’s Alcindor says Republican women voting Democrat for first time over new ‘enthusiasm' on abortion
NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Wednesday that she has spoken to a number of Republican women that are voting Democrat for the first time because of "enthusiasm" surrounding abortion. During an appearance on MSNBC, Alcindor was asked what kind of challenges Republicans are facing when it comes...
Rep. Liz Cheney Reveals How Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Ripped Him Behind His Back
The Wyoming lawmaker has been one of the few Republicans to openly criticize the former president.
New Hampshire's GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc is breaking federal law by not disclosing his personal finances
Republican congressional nominee Don Bolduc hasn't filed a mandatory personal financial disclosure for 2022. Bolduc won New Hampshire's Republican primary on Tuesday and faces Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc's disclosure from 2021 indicated he held no individual stocks and had no debt. Don Bolduc, an Army veteran and one-time election...
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Mitch McConnell called Trump ‘crazy’ after Capitol attack, new book says
The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said Donald Trump was “crazy” and vowed never to speak to him again after the Capitol attack – then voted both to call Trump’s impeachment unconstitutional and to acquit the former president in his second Senate trial. McConnell’s deliberations are...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’: Liz Cheney claims one of her Republican colleagues complained about loyalty to Trump in a cloakroom on January 6 and slams GOP for 'treating him like a king'
Outgoing Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney claimed on Monday night that a Republican colleague of hers called Donald Trump 'orange Jesus' even as he signed a form formally objecting to the ex-president's election loss. The ousted conservative Trump critic recalled it happening in the GOP cloak room hours before the...
MSNBC
GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries
Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
MSNBC
GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney
In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., accused her fellow GOP colleagues for treating former President Trump like a 'king' and she recounted an anecdote involving a House GOP colleague who referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus.'Sept. 20, 2022.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Inside McConnell’s fateful impeachment decision
“MITCH McCONNELL sat in his office on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, agonizing over how to cast what he knew would be one of the most pivotal votes of his career.”. That’s the lede of a buzzy new excerpt in The Washington Post from “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump” ($35) by Playbook’s own Rachael Bade and Post national security reporter Karoun Demirjian.
POLITICO
Nine Republicans voted to modernize the Electoral Count Act to prevent another election subversion attempt. Almost all of them voted to impeach Donald Trump.
Aguilar didn’t describe the substance of that new information but suggested it could be a central part of the select committee's Sept. 28 hearing -- which is expected to further flesh out elements of Trump’s effort to cling to power after losing his reelection bid. “We’re still working...
