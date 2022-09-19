ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

New Hampshire's GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc is breaking federal law by not disclosing his personal finances

Republican congressional nominee Don Bolduc hasn't filed a mandatory personal financial disclosure for 2022. Bolduc won New Hampshire's Republican primary on Tuesday and faces Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc's disclosure from 2021 indicated he held no individual stocks and had no debt. Don Bolduc, an Army veteran and one-time election...
TownLift

Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate

PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
Daily Mail

‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’: Liz Cheney claims one of her Republican colleagues complained about loyalty to Trump in a cloakroom on January 6 and slams GOP for 'treating him like a king'

Outgoing Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney claimed on Monday night that a Republican colleague of hers called Donald Trump 'orange Jesus' even as he signed a form formally objecting to the ex-president's election loss. The ousted conservative Trump critic recalled it happening in the GOP cloak room hours before the...
MSNBC

GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries

Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Inside McConnell’s fateful impeachment decision

“MITCH McCONNELL sat in his office on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, agonizing over how to cast what he knew would be one of the most pivotal votes of his career.”. That’s the lede of a buzzy new excerpt in The Washington Post from “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump” ($35) by Playbook’s own Rachael Bade and Post national security reporter Karoun Demirjian.
