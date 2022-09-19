Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southerntorch.com
Sylvania muscles past Geraldine to earn region victory
GERALDINE, Ala. — Sylvania earned an important 41-24 win over Geraldine Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field. The Rams’ defense forced multiple turnovers and relied on their offense as Geraldine failed to capitalize on good field position in the 3A, Region 6 battle. “On the whole, I was...
southerntorch.com
Devils Shutout the Lions
FYFFE, Ala.-- The No. 1-ranked Fyffe Red Devils (4-0, 3-0 in Class 2A Region 7) defeated the Section Lions, 54-0 on Friday night. The Red Devils wasted no time scoring one of their six first-quarter touchdowns. Brodie Hicks scored a 16-yard touchdown, less than a minute into the game. The kick by Yahir Balcazar was good, making the score 7-0. Logan Anderson ran in from 5-yards out to add another touchdown. The kick by Balcazar gave the Red Devils the 14-0 advantage with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter. Blake Dobbins made a 10-yard pass connection to Ryder Gibson for the score. The PAT was good, to give the Red Devils the 21-0 lead. Gibson cashed in on another touchdown from 16-yards out. Balcazar’s kick gave the Red Devils the 28-0 lead over the Lions. Anderson galloped in from 15-yards to take the 34-0 lead. Simon Hicks got in on the scoring frenzy with a 32-yard stampede into the endzone, to end the first quarter with a 40-0 advantage over the Section Lions.
southerntorch.com
September 20, 2022
Marla Jones, Sports Editor marla@southerntorch.com RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- The Plainview Bears Homecoming was a little sweeter as they scored their first win of the season over the Glencoe Yellow Jackets, 28-7 on…. September 20, 2022 by Roger Scott. Braiden Thomas (center, 22) gains first-down yardage against Geraldine Friday. Mandy Helton /...
auburntigers.com
SEC Announces Television Schedule and Game Times
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022-23 men's basketball television schedule and game times for each of its member schools on Wednesday. Auburn will tip-off its conference slate with Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. (CT) live on ESPN2 from Neville Arena and conclude league play hosting Tennessee on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN/ESPN2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
wbrc.com
Jacksonville State shatters enrollment records
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University shattered enrollment records for Fall 2022. University leaders said the headcount was 9,633 students – exceeding the all-time enrollment record set last fall. “This is an exciting moment in the history of Jacksonville State University,” said President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “We...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
southerntorch.com
Albertville Man Leads Police on Chase
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On September 15th 2022, Deputies with the DCSO responded to a residence on County Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner caught John E Oliver (53 of Albertville) in the process of burglarizing an outbuilding and loading property into the victim’s vehicle. Oliver fled the residence where he committed the burglary then stole a vehicle from a neighbor.
Man killed in vehicle accident in Oak Grove
The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a "younger appearing male."
Boaz Police search for missing teen
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Boaz Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: John Edwin Carter
Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
2 adults killed in Warrior crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating the scene of an accident that killed two adults and injured a child Wednesday evening. According to JCSO Public Information Officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
wbrc.com
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
weisradio.com
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
wbrc.com
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Comments / 0