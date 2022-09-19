FYFFE, Ala.-- The No. 1-ranked Fyffe Red Devils (4-0, 3-0 in Class 2A Region 7) defeated the Section Lions, 54-0 on Friday night. The Red Devils wasted no time scoring one of their six first-quarter touchdowns. Brodie Hicks scored a 16-yard touchdown, less than a minute into the game. The kick by Yahir Balcazar was good, making the score 7-0. Logan Anderson ran in from 5-yards out to add another touchdown. The kick by Balcazar gave the Red Devils the 14-0 advantage with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter. Blake Dobbins made a 10-yard pass connection to Ryder Gibson for the score. The PAT was good, to give the Red Devils the 21-0 lead. Gibson cashed in on another touchdown from 16-yards out. Balcazar’s kick gave the Red Devils the 28-0 lead over the Lions. Anderson galloped in from 15-yards to take the 34-0 lead. Simon Hicks got in on the scoring frenzy with a 32-yard stampede into the endzone, to end the first quarter with a 40-0 advantage over the Section Lions.

FYFFE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO