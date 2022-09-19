ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NC Cancer Hospital named for late Senate leader Basnight

By The Associated Press
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJXhq_0i216ki100

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina Cancer Hospital was formally named Monday for the late state Senate leader Marc Basnight, who helped approve the state funds to build the facility and later create a special state cancer research fund.

Gov. Roy Cooper, current Senate leader Phil Berger and former UNC system President Erskine Bowles were among those who spoke on the University of North Carolina Health main campus in Chapel Hill as a Basnight plaque was unveiled at the dedication ceremony.

Basnight, a Dare County Democrat who served a record 18 years as Senate president pro tempore through the end of 2010, died in December 2020 at age 73.

The legislature authorized $180 million for the hospital project in 2004. What’s now known as the North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital opened in 2009, replacing a building that had been used as a tuberculosis sanitarium.

The 315,000 square-foot facility tripled the amount of space for cancer patients. More than 270,000 outpatient visits are made each year to the hospital, which is the clinical home for the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and its affiliated clinics, UNC Health said.

Basnight’s wife, Sandy, died in 2007 after being treated for leukemia for several years.

“His painful loss of Sandy certainly was the spark that started this cancer center,” Cooper, a fellow Democrat, said at the ceremony, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported . “But it was Marc’s relentless drive that finished it ... It is so fitting that it should bear his name.”

The General Assembly also created in 2007 a University Cancer Research Fund that received $58 million during the 2021 fiscal year.

Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina system, said that when Basnight led the Senate, institutions such as UNC “always benefited from bipartisan goodwill.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy