Honolulu, HI

Guitar Center And Southwest Airlines Surprise Passengers With Free Ukulele Lessons While On A Flight To Honolulu

By Kelsey Marie
travelnoire.com
 3 days ago
KRMG

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
hawaiinewsnow.com

KHON2

airlinegeeks.com

KHON2

honolulumagazine.com

KITV.com

KHON2

KITV.com

BEAT OF HAWAII

KHON2

KHON2

