Guitar Center And Southwest Airlines Surprise Passengers With Free Ukulele Lessons While On A Flight To Honolulu

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
LIST: Most annoying passenger behaviors on a plane
What are your top airplane passenger pet peeves? According to one study rear seat kickers and disruptive drunks are Americas most annoying co-passengers.
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney
When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big shock for a Betty White fan in Hawaii!. Melyssa Ching Goya of Alewa Heights first met Betty White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. ”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid 80s when Golden...
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
Hawaii bowl kick-off event surprised Aiea teacher
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The executive director of the Hawaii Bowl was excited to announce the start of events leading up to the bowl game on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is back for 2022 and to kick things off, they’ve teamed up with “extra yard for teachers” […]
Dr. Paul Morton the Robot Doc
Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery, and he joined John Veneri on Living808 to introduce himself and his work. “I grew up in Kea‘au, played football at Kea‘au High School – my parents still live there. I went to Ohio...
After 18 years, popular World War II fleet submarine back in drydock for maintenance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular tourist attraction at Pearl Harbor is closed for the next several weeks. The 80-year-old World War II USS Bowfin is back in drydock Tuesday night at the Pacific Shipyards International at Honolulu Harbor. Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for...
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
