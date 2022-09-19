ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?

So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
knpr

Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts

Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
KOLO TV Reno

New Nevada Child Support System

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
fernleyreporter.com

Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise

Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
DogTime

National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada

Next week, on a 900-acre field tucked against the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the best Border Collies in the country will descend on Nevada for the biggest competition in the working dog world: The National Sheepdog Finals. From Sept. 20-25, 150 teams will vie for the chance to become national champions and represent the United […] The post National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada appeared first on DogTime.
95.7 KEZJ

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed

NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
