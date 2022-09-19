Read full article on original website
Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?
So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
Nevada ranks #6 in nation for worst road rage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevadans are near the top of the list when it comes to being confrontational while driving, according to a survey released by Forbes Advisor.
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
Mexican earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
fernleyreporter.com
Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise
Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada
Next week, on a 900-acre field tucked against the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the best Border Collies in the country will descend on Nevada for the biggest competition in the working dog world: The National Sheepdog Finals. From Sept. 20-25, 150 teams will vie for the chance to become national champions and represent the United […] The post National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada appeared first on DogTime.
Tri-City Herald
75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada
A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found. Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said. He had planned to hike Mount Charleston...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed
NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
