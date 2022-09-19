PROVIDENCE, R.I. – With both teams coming off thrilling come-from-behind overtime victories in last week's season openers, Brown will host Harvard to open up Ivy League play this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NESNplus. The game will also air on the radio on 790 The Score.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO