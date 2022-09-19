Read full article on original website
Related
brownbears.com
Bears to Host Harvard on Saturday to Open Ivy Play
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – With both teams coming off thrilling come-from-behind overtime victories in last week's season openers, Brown will host Harvard to open up Ivy League play this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NESNplus. The game will also air on the radio on 790 The Score.
brownbears.com
Men's soccer secures shutout victory over Central Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Kyle Gee's goal in the 82nd minute proved to be the deciding factor in Brown men's soccer's 1-0 win over Central Connecticut State Wednesday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The sophomore sent a corner from the left side curling towards the net, the Blue Devil's goalie went...
brownbears.com
Field Hockey's Pellegrino Named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown freshman Lexi Pellegrino has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in Brown's weekend in Maryland. Pellegrino scored the game-tying goal in Brown's 2-1 win over Towson on Friday (Sept. 16) and added another goal in Brown's 3-2 overtime loss to VCU on Sunday (Sept. 18).
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Heads to Narragansett Brewery this Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – For the first time ever this Thursday, September 22, the James Perry Coaches Show will air live from Narragansett Brewery in Providence. The show will be broadcast live on the radio on 790 The Score starting at 6 p.m. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by...
Comments / 0