Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple iPad is on sale now for $280, the lowest price we've ever seen
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping for a new Apple iPad tablet for school, work or to gift during the holidays, now's...
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Brought to you by...
Digital Trends
Apple rolls out iOS 16 update to fix frustrating camera-shake, paste bugs
Apple has issued a corrective software update that addresses a problem with the phone’s camera that has been troubling some iPhone users, as well as a nagging clipboard warning issue. As per Apple’s update dashboard, iOS 16.0.2 started rolling out on September 22 for all iPhone 8 and subsequent models with a few crucial solutions in tow.
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]
We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
9to5Mac
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
9to5Mac
Poll: Is your iPhone battery life worse after the iOS 16 update?
IOS 16 has been available for over a week now, and the update introduces multiple new features for iPhone users, including the redesigned lock screen. But, while some users are having fun with the update, others have been complaining about battery life getting worse with iOS 16. Now we want to know how your iPhone battery life is doing after installing the update.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
9to5Mac
macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 8 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura. Today’s build...
9to5Mac
Synology: How to easily sync data from an old NAS to a new one
If you are moving from an old Synology to a new Synology NAS, or just want to keep two NAS in sync at all times, the simple-yet-effective solution I’ve found is to use Shared Folder Sync with rsync. You can set this up easily in the Synology web control panel. Here’s how.
AirPods Pro 2 gets day one firmware update, here’s how to install it
After watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. Both of these devices will be available starting tomorrow, which means users will have day one updates to install once they get their hands on these products. Here’s what you need to know.
9to5Mac
Apple narrowly beats Samsung, Acer, Asus, and Dell in American Customer Satisfaction Index
The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is out today with its latest study on electronics and household appliances. This year Apple has won the personal computer category again, beating out Samsung, Amazon, Acer, Dell, Asus, and HP, but by quite a slim margin. ACSI published the new report today based...
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Comments / 0