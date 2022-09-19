Read full article on original website
Related
lovemeow.com
Kitten Pulls Through Every Challenge as an Orphan and is Raised to be a Major Hugger
A kitten pulled through every challenge as an orphan and was raised to be a major hugger. Dixie the kitten was brought into a shelter as an orphan needing a lot of help. Georgia who volunteers for Best Friends Felines, took her in and immediately started critical care on her.
PETS・
akc.org
Basset Hound Inspires Hope By Running in Fastest Dogs USA
Somehow, it’s difficult to equate the endearing, low-key Basset Hound with speed. But Angelique, a 4-year-old, 34-pounder has defied expectations and has been on a fast pace since December 2020 at the American Kennel Club’s inaugural Fastest Dogs USA in Orlando, Florida. The Fast CAT competition, where dogs...
1,415 students play red light/green light for Guinness World Record
A Guinness World Record was broken at the University of California Irvine when 1,415 students participated in a game of red light/green light.
Auburn Without Two Quarterbacks Due to Finley, Calzada Injuries
Auburn is expected to play two freshmen at quarterback on Saturday against Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
topdogtips.com
Border Collie Breed Profile
Ah, the Border Collie. There's no mistaking those upright ears, fluffy yet muscular body, and signature herding eyes. Did you know that the Border Collie is named the most intelligent dog breed known to man?. They are smart, very much adorable, and great actors, too!. If you have chosen a...
Comments / 0