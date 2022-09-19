ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0

On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
Volleyball posts 1-2 record at Mountaineer Invitational

The Binghamton volleyball team traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia over the weekend to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational. The Bearcats dropped their two Thursday matches to Delaware State and West Virginia, 2-3 and 1-3, respectively. However, the Bearcats bounced back immediately, defeating Merrimack in three straight sets on Friday. “I’m...
Cross country teams compete at Iona Meet of Champions

Over the weekend, the Binghamton men’s and women’s cross country teams participated in their second meet of the season at the Iona Meet of Champions. The women made it three straight seasons with a first-place finish in a team meet, as they took gold out of nine schools. The men finished fourth out of eight teams, with a pair of top-ten finishers.
Women’s soccer blanks Bryant in conference opener

The Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted Bryant on Sunday to open up conference play. It was a battle of attrition for both teams, but the Bearcats scored late in the first half and shut out the Bulldogs for 90 straight minutes. BU secured its third win of the season and is now 1-0 in America East [AE] conference play.
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
NYS Senate Candidate Lea Webb holds Q&A

New York State Senate Candidate Lea Webb fielded Binghamton University students’ questions this past Wednesday. Lea Webb, the Democratic candidate for the 52nd district, was featured in a meet and greet held by BU’s College Democrats. The event was held in Lecture Hall 7, and students were invited to ask Webb questions in an open Q&A format.
Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport

The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 21, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, according to Binghamton Police, traffic in this city is getting more congested and automobile drivers are getting more careless. Last month there were nearly 300 automobile accidents – that’s an average of more than nine accidents a day.
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
traveltasteandtour.com

Susquehanna, PA

The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite

For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
