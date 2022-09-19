Read full article on original website
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0
On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Volleyball posts 1-2 record at Mountaineer Invitational
The Binghamton volleyball team traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia over the weekend to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational. The Bearcats dropped their two Thursday matches to Delaware State and West Virginia, 2-3 and 1-3, respectively. However, the Bearcats bounced back immediately, defeating Merrimack in three straight sets on Friday. “I’m...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Cross country teams compete at Iona Meet of Champions
Over the weekend, the Binghamton men’s and women’s cross country teams participated in their second meet of the season at the Iona Meet of Champions. The women made it three straight seasons with a first-place finish in a team meet, as they took gold out of nine schools. The men finished fourth out of eight teams, with a pair of top-ten finishers.
🎥 VIDEO: Take A Tour Inside Binghamton University’s $60 Million Baseball Paradise
Earlier this year, we gave you a look at the new 60 million-dollar Binghamton University Baseball complex, through the lens and drone views courtesy of Frank Palmisano, who by the way, has produced many spectacular views of the Southern Tier from the skies above. The stadium was a $60 million...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Women’s soccer blanks Bryant in conference opener
The Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted Bryant on Sunday to open up conference play. It was a battle of attrition for both teams, but the Bearcats scored late in the first half and shut out the Bulldogs for 90 straight minutes. BU secured its third win of the season and is now 1-0 in America East [AE] conference play.
JCC to hold parking lot yard sale
Looking to get rid of some used goods that may still have some value? You're in luck. Binghamton's Jewish Community Center is hosting an outdoor yard sale on Sunday, October 9th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
NYS Senate Candidate Lea Webb holds Q&A
New York State Senate Candidate Lea Webb fielded Binghamton University students’ questions this past Wednesday. Lea Webb, the Democratic candidate for the 52nd district, was featured in a meet and greet held by BU’s College Democrats. The event was held in Lecture Hall 7, and students were invited to ask Webb questions in an open Q&A format.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Latest numbers, September 19th
No major changes in COVID-19 numbers since last week, but Broome County remains in the high risk zone according to the CDC.
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Retired NYSEG CEO joins Greenlight Board of Directors
Carl Taylor, former CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric has joined the Board of Directors of L.P., the parent company of Greenlight Networks.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 21, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, according to Binghamton Police, traffic in this city is getting more congested and automobile drivers are getting more careless. Last month there were nearly 300 automobile accidents – that’s an average of more than nine accidents a day.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
traveltasteandtour.com
Susquehanna, PA
The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite
For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
