Gotham Gazette
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election
Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Truth Pharm’s “Trail of Truth” moves to Washington D.C.
The annual march will also be hosted as a national event for the first time, having been held locally since 2016. Binghamton’s annual Trail of Truth Memorial March has gone national. Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based organization dedicated to raising awareness on substance misuse, has hosted the march since 2016....
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Binghamton Center for Writers welcomes author Lisa Ko
This Tuesday, the Binghamton University Center for Writers hosted its third event of the semester — a reading and Q&A session with National Book Award for Fiction finalist Lisa Ko. Ko is a New York City-based writer of fiction and essays whose 2017 novel “The Leavers” was met with critical and commercial success.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
Retired NYSEG CEO joins Greenlight Board of Directors
Carl Taylor, former CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric has joined the Board of Directors of L.P., the parent company of Greenlight Networks.
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
$1.4 million awarded to BU’s McNair Scholars Program
Binghamton University has received a $1.4 million award to continue the McNair Scholars Program for the next five years. The McNair Scholars Program is an eight-week, federally funded, summer research program that provides students pursuing a Ph.D. with both financial and mentorship support. The program serves students who are low-income, first-generation or a member of a historically underrepresented group. Students are provided a stipend for the program as they work one-on-one with a faculty mentor. The $1.4 million grant renewal, issued by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), will go toward the participating students’ research programs, in addition to the salaries of two full-time staff members and a graduate assistant.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote
Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0
On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge
Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
How To: Register to Vote, Cast a Ballot in New York State
New Yorkers have a variety of ways to register to vote. With the next election coming up on Nov.8, there’s still time to sign up, with Oct. 14 the last day for the November vote.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The Broome County Correctional Facility must resume in-person visitation
Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit organization that advocates against mass policing and incarceration in the Southern Tier of New York, and Megan Pond, a Broome County citizen whose partner is currently incarcerated at the Broome County Jail, filed a lawsuit against the sheriff of the Broome County Jail, David Harder, for prohibiting in-person visitation to the jail. The deciding trial was held in early August, and Broome County Supreme Court Justice Oliver N. Blaise III granted the plaintiff’s motion to require in-person visitation at the Broome County Jail, giving Harder until Sept. 5 to honor this order. However, Sheriff Harder and Broome County recently appealed this decision in late August.
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
