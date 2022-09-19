ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Truth Pharm’s “Trail of Truth” moves to Washington D.C.

The annual march will also be hosted as a national event for the first time, having been held locally since 2016. Binghamton’s annual Trail of Truth Memorial March has gone national. Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based organization dedicated to raising awareness on substance misuse, has hosted the march since 2016....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton Center for Writers welcomes author Lisa Ko

This Tuesday, the Binghamton University Center for Writers hosted its third event of the semester — a reading and Q&A session with National Book Award for Fiction finalist Lisa Ko. Ko is a New York City-based writer of fiction and essays whose 2017 novel “The Leavers” was met with critical and commercial success.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport

The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
BINGHAMTON, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
buckeyefirearms.org

New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse

The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

$1.4 million awarded to BU’s McNair Scholars Program

Binghamton University has received a $1.4 million award to continue the McNair Scholars Program for the next five years. The McNair Scholars Program is an eight-week, federally funded, summer research program that provides students pursuing a Ph.D. with both financial and mentorship support. The program serves students who are low-income, first-generation or a member of a historically underrepresented group. Students are provided a stipend for the program as they work one-on-one with a faculty mentor. The $1.4 million grant renewal, issued by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), will go toward the participating students’ research programs, in addition to the salaries of two full-time staff members and a graduate assistant.
VESTAL, NY
Lite 98.7

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
nystateofpolitics.com

Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote

Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0

On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge

Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
UTICA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The Broome County Correctional Facility must resume in-person visitation

Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit organization that advocates against mass policing and incarceration in the Southern Tier of New York, and Megan Pond, a Broome County citizen whose partner is currently incarcerated at the Broome County Jail, filed a lawsuit against the sheriff of the Broome County Jail, David Harder, for prohibiting in-person visitation to the jail. The deciding trial was held in early August, and Broome County Supreme Court Justice Oliver N. Blaise III granted the plaintiff’s motion to require in-person visitation at the Broome County Jail, giving Harder until Sept. 5 to honor this order. However, Sheriff Harder and Broome County recently appealed this decision in late August.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

