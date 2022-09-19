ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle And Fitness

Try Unilateral Training for Regaining Your Core Strength Post-Pregnancy

It’s tempting to hit the gym running when getting the “all-clear” from your doctor to start performing postpartum exercises. And if only it was that easy. During pregnancy, the body undergoes massive changes as it makes room for carrying a baby, causing muscles, ligaments, and tendons to stretch and loosen. This physical change can be hard to experience as you may feel weakness where there was strength and instability where there was strong stabilization.
makeuseof.com

Does the Jillian Michaels Fitness App Live Up to Its Celebrity Namesake?

Among the vast range of fitness apps and programs available to people seeking a healthy lifestyle, some attract greater attention because they feature a celebrity trainer to help them stand out in a crowded market. Jillian Michaels is one of the most renowned personal trainers, but how does the Jillian Michaels Fitness App stack up against other popular options in the category?
SHAPE

Miranda Kerr and Celebrity Trainer Megan Roup Teamed Up On an Exercise Program Filled with Quick Workouts

At-home workout streamers are in for a treat. Model and skin-care entrepreneur Miranda Kerr and celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup teamed up to launch a two-week, full-body, low-impact workout program on The Sculpt Society (TSS), an app featuring sculpting strength and dance cardio classes founded by Roup. Called the "Feel Good Program," it includes under-20-minute workouts you can do anywhere, anytime. The collaboration comes as Kerr's Kora Organics skin-care brand is launching new body-care products, including a body scrub, a hand and body lotion, and a body wash.
TechRadar

Rumor no more: Peloton's rowing machine is now available for preorder

After a year of rumors about a rowing machine from Peloton, the company has finally released details about how to preorder the new interactive exercise apparatus. The rower, which is only available for preorder in the US, starts at $3,195 and will be delivered to its first customers in December. Like the best exercise bikes, at-home rowing machines are growing in popularity, so we knew it was only a matter of time before Peloton jumped on the trend.
psychreg.org

What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise

Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
