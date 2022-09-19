After a year of rumors about a rowing machine from Peloton, the company has finally released details about how to preorder the new interactive exercise apparatus. The rower, which is only available for preorder in the US, starts at $3,195 and will be delivered to its first customers in December. Like the best exercise bikes, at-home rowing machines are growing in popularity, so we knew it was only a matter of time before Peloton jumped on the trend.

