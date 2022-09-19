ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Golf places 10th at Cornell/Temple Fall Invitational

Over the weekend, the Binghamton golf team competed in the Temple/Cornell Fall Invitational. Out of the 15 teams participating the Bearcats finished 10th, with a combined score of 35 over par for 595 strokes. “There’s definitely some positives we got out of this weekend,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Volleyball posts 1-2 record at Mountaineer Invitational

The Binghamton volleyball team traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia over the weekend to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational. The Bearcats dropped their two Thursday matches to Delaware State and West Virginia, 2-3 and 1-3, respectively. However, the Bearcats bounced back immediately, defeating Merrimack in three straight sets on Friday. “I’m...
VESTAL, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer earns draw against Canisius

On a partly cloudy Saturday afternoon, the Binghamton men’s soccer team hosted Canisius College for its sixth game of the season. Despite outshooting the Golden Griffins by a 21-2 margin, the Bearcats left with a 0-0 draw to extend their winless streak to 14 games. “I don’t really know...
BUFFALO, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Women’s soccer blanks Bryant in conference opener

The Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted Bryant on Sunday to open up conference play. It was a battle of attrition for both teams, but the Bearcats scored late in the first half and shut out the Bulldogs for 90 straight minutes. BU secured its third win of the season and is now 1-0 in America East [AE] conference play.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
OWEGO, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport

The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
OWEGO, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

$1.4 million awarded to BU’s McNair Scholars Program

Binghamton University has received a $1.4 million award to continue the McNair Scholars Program for the next five years. The McNair Scholars Program is an eight-week, federally funded, summer research program that provides students pursuing a Ph.D. with both financial and mentorship support. The program serves students who are low-income, first-generation or a member of a historically underrepresented group. Students are provided a stipend for the program as they work one-on-one with a faculty mentor. The $1.4 million grant renewal, issued by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), will go toward the participating students’ research programs, in addition to the salaries of two full-time staff members and a graduate assistant.
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 21, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, according to Binghamton Police, traffic in this city is getting more congested and automobile drivers are getting more careless. Last month there were nearly 300 automobile accidents – that’s an average of more than nine accidents a day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Students Econ-nect with alumnus

The program hosted Brandon Suber ‘20, a business analyst at McKinsey & Company, who spoke on the experiences that led to his job. Students across Binghamton University are using an alumni-connecting resource to prepare for their careers. This past Friday, undergraduate economics students heard about a BU alumnus’ career...
VESTAL, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Large renovation projects seek state grants with city help

ITHACA, N.Y.—A pair of major renovation projects in the city of Ithaca are seeking assistance grant funds with help from the city of Ithaca. The Restore NY program is being revived for a sixth and seventh round following a five-year hiatus. Restore NY is a funding project of the state’s economic development wing, Empire State Development. According to its website, “{t}he Restore New York Communities Initiative provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.”
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite

For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
BINGHAMTON, NY

