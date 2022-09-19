Read full article on original website
northern.edu
sees growth in headcount, retention, graduate students
ABERDEEN, S.D. – This fall, Northern State University saw growth in overall student headcount, an increase in graduate student numbers and a higher student retention rate—and the university welcomed its most academically prepared freshman class in over 20 years. Northern’s fall 2022 headcount is 3,344 students, compared to...
northern.edu
Theatre to Present First Date
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northern State University Theatre Program will present the musical "First Date" in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Black Box Theater. Performances will run at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, and 15 as well as at 3 p.m. Oct. 16. "First Date," written by Austin Winsberg...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now celebrates opening of upgraded Aberdeen newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was joined by a number of community leaders to celebrate the opening of its upgraded Aberdeen newsroom. Dakota News Now is the only television station with newsroom locations in Aberdeen and Pierre. On Thursday, representatives from the station said goodbye to the old KABY building and hello to their new space in the downtown Blackstone Building, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
northern.edu
Talk speaker series will include performance by Darryl Tonemah
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University will hold a Wolf Talk speaker series this fall, culminating in a presentation and performance by Northern alumnus Dr. Darryl Tonemah. Each of the fall 2022 Wolf Talks will be free and open to the public. The first event features the hosts of...
hubcityradio.com
Residents from Aberdeen react to the new social studies standards being established in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards met in Aberdeen to get feedback on the new proposed Social Studies standards. Dr. Jon Schaff, professor of government at Northern State University & a member of the committee setting up the standards talks about those standards. Schaff believes...
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
dakotafreepress.com
Public Comment 9 to 1 Against Hillsdale Standards; Second Educator on Commission Declares Opposition, Says Commission Never Voted to Approve Proposal
The Board of Education Standards public hearing on Hillsdale’s radical social studies standards today in Aberdeen offers two notable pieces of news. First, Department of Education official Shannon Malone said the written comment submitted as of Friday, September 16 consisted of 707 Web submissions, emails, and letters, including 67 statements of support for the Hillsdale standards and 615 statements against. Take out the roughly 240 comments from teachers present whose comments I tallied and reported Saturday—10 for, over 230 against—and non-educator opinion is running 57 in favor and 385 opposed. The 9-to-1 opposition among all commenters and the 7-to-1 opposition among non-educators is not quite as profound a split as the 23-to-1 opposition among K-12 professionals, but when the best showing the Hillsdale standards can get is 13% support, it should be clear that Hillsdale is selling us an inferior product.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hand County Sheriff’s Office searches for 22-year-old with felony warrant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hand County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man from Redfield who has failed to appear for his recent court hearings. Sheriff Shane Croeni told Dakota Radio Group that officers are still looking for...
