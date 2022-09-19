ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Reveals Fate of Jeff Garlin’s Murray

What is the best way to handle the controversial exit of a lead actor? Well, by killing off their character, obviously. That is exactly what happened to Jeff Garlin‘s Murray in the Season 10 premiere of ABC‘s The Goldbergs on Wednesday, September 21. The decision to kill off the Golberg patriarch came as Garlin exited the sitcom series last December following a HR investigation into misconduct allegations.
EW.com

The James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba would turn down the 007 role

So Idris Elba doesn't want to play 007? The producers get it. James Bond franchise brass Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have responded to the actor's recent statement that he doesn't see himself portraying the iconic character. The Luther star has long been rumored as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of the super-spy, but in a recent interview he seemed to make it pretty clear he was unlikely to take it on.
tvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Adds ‘GOT’ Alum Jerome Flynn to Cast

1923 has added Game Of Throne‘s Jerome Flynn to the cast of the Yellowstone prequel. For those of you wondering if the cast of 1923 could get any more epic your answer is, yes it can. Flynn is just the latest star to join the series behind previously announced cast members including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Sebastian Roche who is known for Supernatural and Prime Video‘s The Man In The High Castle.
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ 43 Premiere Recap: What Stayed the Same & What Changed From Season 42 Opener

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 43 two-hour premiere, “LIVIN.”]. Survivor is back! The beloved CBS competition series aired its two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, September 21. As to be expected, the Survivor Season 43 premiere focused much of its time introducing the 18 players, which Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider are easy to love. The players are divided into tribes Baka, Coco, and Vesi.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Not Happy After Ken Jennings Allows ‘Illegible’ Answer

Another week of Jeopardy! is underway, and another controversy followed Monday’s (September 19) episode after host Ken Jennings accepted a final answer that some fans deemed “illegible.”. The moment in question came during Final Jeopardy! when returning champion Emmett Stanton, who won last Friday’s game, wrote his answer...
tvinsider.com

Bradley Whitford Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘Parish’

AMC Networks has announced Bradley Whitford (West Wing, Get Out) will join Giancarlo Esposito in its upcoming series Parish. The show has also had a name change, having been previously called The Driver. Whitford will play a recurring character named Anton, the face of Louisiana’s industrial business who secretly heads...
tvinsider.com

Logan Lerman to Star in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Series Adaptation

Logan Lerman is hitting a career stride! Fresh off co-starring alongside Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train, it has just been announced that the actor will star in the upcoming Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones, based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name. Lerman is...
tvinsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Stars on Sparks With Beau, ‘Very Protective’ Sunny & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 premiere “Do You Love An Apple.”]. In Season 3, Big Sky is deadly and fun. The new mystery for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) — and eventually Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Jensen Ackles) — involves a missing backpacker, which takes her to Sunny Barnes’ (Reba McEntire) business. As the opening showed, it’s the mysterious Walter (Seth Gabel) who’s responsible, having stalked the backpacker on the trail until he backed off a cliff. And as the premiere ends, it’s Sunny who seeks out Walter in the woods in the dead of night with a s’more. “Momma brought you a treat,” she says.
tvinsider.com

‘Feud’ Adds Molly Ringwald for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Series

Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women has added Molly Ringwald to its ensemble cast for Season 2 of the anthology series, according to Deadline. Ringwald is set to play Johnny Carson’s second wife, Joanne Carson, a friend of Capote’s who remained close to him until his demise. The addition to the cast will reunite the actress with Murphy; she plays Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother Shari in Netflix’s limited series Dahmer.
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas: Everything to Know About 2022 Movies

What better time to get into the spirit of the holidays than October? That’s when holiday movies will begin airing across your go-to networks. Hallmark Media has announced its plan for the 2022 season, with 40 original movies premiering across the Hallmark Channel (“Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Miracles of Christmas”) and round-the-clock holiday programming beginning on Friday, October 21.
