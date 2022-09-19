Read full article on original website
‘The Equalizer’ Adds Donal Logue as CIA Operator & Gloria Reuben as Vi’s Ex
New characters are coming into (and back into) the lives of our Equalizer faves in Season 3. Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben have been cast as a CIA operator and someone from Vi’s (Lorraine Toussaint) past (and present!), respectively, Deadline reports. Logue’s Colton Fisk is one of the most...
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Reveals Fate of Jeff Garlin’s Murray
What is the best way to handle the controversial exit of a lead actor? Well, by killing off their character, obviously. That is exactly what happened to Jeff Garlin‘s Murray in the Season 10 premiere of ABC‘s The Goldbergs on Wednesday, September 21. The decision to kill off the Golberg patriarch came as Garlin exited the sitcom series last December following a HR investigation into misconduct allegations.
The James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba would turn down the 007 role
So Idris Elba doesn't want to play 007? The producers get it. James Bond franchise brass Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have responded to the actor's recent statement that he doesn't see himself portraying the iconic character. The Luther star has long been rumored as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of the super-spy, but in a recent interview he seemed to make it pretty clear he was unlikely to take it on.
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when 'Barbie' photos with Ryan Gosling leaked: 'So embarrassed'
Margot Robbie says she was mortified after pictures from the 'Barbie' set were leaked of her and Ryan Gosling in Venice Beach.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss on Honoring Jay in Jesse Lee Soffer Exit & Upton’s Reaction
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere “Let It Bleed.”]. Going into Chicago P.D. Season 10, we know our time’s running out with Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead, but did the premiere set up his exit? It certainly offered one option.
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Adds ‘GOT’ Alum Jerome Flynn to Cast
1923 has added Game Of Throne‘s Jerome Flynn to the cast of the Yellowstone prequel. For those of you wondering if the cast of 1923 could get any more epic your answer is, yes it can. Flynn is just the latest star to join the series behind previously announced cast members including Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Sebastian Roche who is known for Supernatural and Prime Video‘s The Man In The High Castle.
‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold & EPs on Writing Out Helen, Plus New Love for Max?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere.]. If you tuned into the New Amsterdam premiere to find out why Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman, who announced her exit between seasons) left Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) at the rooftop altar, you didn’t get them.
‘Survivor’ 43 Premiere Recap: What Stayed the Same & What Changed From Season 42 Opener
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 43 two-hour premiere, “LIVIN.”]. Survivor is back! The beloved CBS competition series aired its two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, September 21. As to be expected, the Survivor Season 43 premiere focused much of its time introducing the 18 players, which Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider are easy to love. The players are divided into tribes Baka, Coco, and Vesi.
Tubi’s ‘Spread’ Starring Elizabeth Gillies & Harvey Keitel Begins Production
Tubi announced on September 22 it has begun production on its upcoming original movie. . Spread is inspired by the true story of an idealistic young woman who takes a job as a temp at an old-fashioned adult magazine. The film stars Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) and Harvey Keitel (Mike, The Irishman).
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
‘Mike’ Finale: Russell Hornsby on Playing Don King & the True Function of Biopics
Don King was an easy character for Russell Hornsby to slip into — not just because the wig and costumes do a lot of work in putting on the persona of the infamous boxing promotor, but also because Hornsby, like King, is just as naturally bombastic. Hulu‘s Mike Tyson...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Not Happy After Ken Jennings Allows ‘Illegible’ Answer
Another week of Jeopardy! is underway, and another controversy followed Monday’s (September 19) episode after host Ken Jennings accepted a final answer that some fans deemed “illegible.”. The moment in question came during Final Jeopardy! when returning champion Emmett Stanton, who won last Friday’s game, wrote his answer...
Bradley Whitford Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘Parish’
AMC Networks has announced Bradley Whitford (West Wing, Get Out) will join Giancarlo Esposito in its upcoming series Parish. The show has also had a name change, having been previously called The Driver. Whitford will play a recurring character named Anton, the face of Louisiana’s industrial business who secretly heads...
Logan Lerman to Star in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Series Adaptation
Logan Lerman is hitting a career stride! Fresh off co-starring alongside Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train, it has just been announced that the actor will star in the upcoming Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones, based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name. Lerman is...
‘Monarch’ Showrunner Says Similarities to Naomi Judd’s Tragic Death a Coincidence
Monarch, the new Fox series about death and betrayal within a famous country music family, premiered on September 11. Fans of the show, who are likely also fans of country music, would be blind not to note the shocking similarities the pilot had with the tragedy of Naomi Judd‘s final days.
‘Big Sky’ Stars on Sparks With Beau, ‘Very Protective’ Sunny & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 premiere “Do You Love An Apple.”]. In Season 3, Big Sky is deadly and fun. The new mystery for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) — and eventually Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Jensen Ackles) — involves a missing backpacker, which takes her to Sunny Barnes’ (Reba McEntire) business. As the opening showed, it’s the mysterious Walter (Seth Gabel) who’s responsible, having stalked the backpacker on the trail until he backed off a cliff. And as the premiere ends, it’s Sunny who seeks out Walter in the woods in the dead of night with a s’more. “Momma brought you a treat,” she says.
‘The Resident’ Boss on Why Conrad’s Choice Isn’t End of Triangle, KitBell’s Wedding & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 premiere “Two Hearts.”]. It’s not until the end of the Season 6 premiere that we get confirmation of Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) choice: Cade (Kaley Ronayne). But that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope for him and...
‘Feud’ Adds Molly Ringwald for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Series
Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women has added Molly Ringwald to its ensemble cast for Season 2 of the anthology series, according to Deadline. Ringwald is set to play Johnny Carson’s second wife, Joanne Carson, a friend of Capote’s who remained close to him until his demise. The addition to the cast will reunite the actress with Murphy; she plays Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother Shari in Netflix’s limited series Dahmer.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas: Everything to Know About 2022 Movies
What better time to get into the spirit of the holidays than October? That’s when holiday movies will begin airing across your go-to networks. Hallmark Media has announced its plan for the 2022 season, with 40 original movies premiering across the Hallmark Channel (“Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Miracles of Christmas”) and round-the-clock holiday programming beginning on Friday, October 21.
