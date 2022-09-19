ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
Stroud Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Stroud Township, PA
Monroe County, PA
Accidents
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
LANSFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#The Dealership#Holiday Inn Express#Accident#Stroud Twp#Gray Service Center
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges

The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

one taken to trauma center after crash

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NorthcentralPA.com

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

Greenville, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday. Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
FREDONIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy