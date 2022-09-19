Read full article on original website
Harsin ‘not pleased’ with pass rush
AUBURN | Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford attempted 19 passes against Auburn last Saturday. He wasn’t sacked or pressured once, which was one of a number of terminal issues the Tigers had on defense in the 41-12 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “No, I'm not pleased with that result. I...
STULTZ: No ifs, ands or buts. Harsin facing must-win game
Bryan Harsin knew what was being asked on Monday when a reporter posed this question to him: is Saturday's game against Missouri a must-win? The Auburn coach, snarky maybe for the first time with reporters in his tenure, smiled and gave a very coach-speak response. "I would categorize every Saturday...
Competition open on Auburn’s OL
AUBURN | Six sacks. Nine quarterback hurries. A stagnant running game. Four penalties. It was a disastrous performance for Auburn’s offensive line in a 41-12 loss to Penn State. But there’s still nine more games on the schedule starting with Saturday’s SEC opener against Missouri. “Anytime you...
Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday heading into Week 4 at Auburn
Missouri (2-1) will look to carry over the momentum from its week three win over Abilene Christian to its week four matchup against its first conference opponent in the Auburn Tigers (2-1). Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
