Google is launching a pilot program to keep emails from political campaigns from going to users' spam folders this week, following pressure from politicians (Ashley Gold/Axios)

Read full article on original website
Related
Gmail wants to stop political campaign emails going to spam
In response to claims that it had been unfairly filtering Republican campaign emails to users’ spam folders, Google has committed to a new Gmail inbox feature that will see more political campaign emails being delivered straight to the main mailbox. The company told Axios (opens in new tab) it...
Digital Trends
TikTok is banning campaign fundraising on its app
As we get closer to the U.S. midterm elections, TikTok and other social media platforms have been ramping up changes to their apps and their policies in an effort to curb misinformation and clean up other problems plaguing their platforms. And now, TikTok is issuing a few more changes to its policies that are specifically targeted at political party, politician, and government TikTok accounts. The biggest change? It plans to ban campaign fundraising on the app.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok to require verification of political accounts and ban political fundraising
TikTok has begun to require "mandatory verification" for political accounts based in the United States and will be prohibiting all political fundraising on its short-video platform, the company said Wednesday.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
Phys.org
New research shows US Republican politicians increasingly spread news on social media from untrustworthy sources
A study analyzing millions of tweets has revealed that Republican members of the U.S. Congress are increasingly circulating news from dubious sources, compared to their European counterparts. The research, published in PNAS Nexus and led by the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria and the University of Bristol...
Instagram is DOWN: Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide cannot access their accounts in the app or on the website
Instagram is down for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, as many are unable to log in to their accounts in the app and website. The outage began around 11:45am ET and are greatly impacting users in the US, South America, Asia and Europe. It is not clear what sparked...
bloomberglaw.com
Meta to Pay $175 Million For Copied Facebook, Instagram Tech (1)
Meta Platforms Inc. must pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc. more than $174.5 million in damages after a Texas jury found Wednesday it had infringed two patents with the social media giant’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live features. The jury found that Meta copied Voxer’s patents covering online communication...
Facebook Live copied tech from war veteran's app, jury finds in $175-million verdict
Meta Platforms' Facebook Live and Instagram Live violated patents held by Voxer, a push-to-talk app company founded by a Green Beret, a jury found.
LAW・
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
The billionaire's net worth lives and dies by the performance of his company, Meta Platforms. And tech has had a rough year.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Would you sell your data for profit? Nearly 50% of Americans said they would
You might take your online privacy very seriously. You always connect to one of the best VPN services when surfing the net. Likewise, you also carefully read terms and conditions before clicking the 'Agree' button. You may even customize the settings of your smartphone and apps to make sure they record as less information about you as possible.
bloomberglaw.com
Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta Woes
Mark Zuckerberg ’s pivot into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world. Even in a rough year for just about every US tech titan, the wealth erased from the chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. stands out. His fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the.
Comments / 0