An Horry County man has been indicted for stealing nearly a million dollars. A grand jury indicted 53-year-old, Troy Bittner, of Myrtle Beach on five counts of wire fraud. Bittner was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort. He is accused of using his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit the crime. The indictment stated that he received over $800 thousand in fraudulent refunds at the expense of Carolina Pines. Bittner entered a not guilty plea and was given a $20 thousand unsecured bond. If convicted, he faces a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison along with forfeiture and restitution.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO