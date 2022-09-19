ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

The Post and Courier

Former Charleston School District official Erica Taylor moves to Orangeburg County schools

After a controversial firing from the Charleston County School District, Dr. Erica Taylor was named assistant superintendent for communications business, and community partnerships for the Orangeburg County School District. She will officially start in October, according to a Sept. 19 press release. In her new role, she will handle district...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown Co. test scores improve in 2022, but still trail pre-pandemic levels

GEORGETOWN — While assessment scores for Georgetown County students improved in 2021-22, the results still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. The portion of Georgetown County School District students who met or exceeded expectations on the South Carolina College-and-Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) and South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) improved 7.6 percentage points in language arts to 37.8 percent, 3.9 percentage points in math to 29.5 percent and 5.4 percentage points in science to 33.2 percent, Cutina Barrineau, district director for accountability and assessment, told the school board Sept. 20.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Solicitor pushes for accountability in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is calling for accountability in the case of an infant who was found dead in Horry County over a decade ago. Last week, Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2008 death of the child, known by many...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Former Carolina Pines RV Resort Manager Charged with Wire Fraud

An Horry County man has been indicted for stealing nearly a million dollars. A grand jury indicted 53-year-old, Troy Bittner, of Myrtle Beach on five counts of wire fraud. Bittner was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort. He is accused of using his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit the crime. The indictment stated that he received over $800 thousand in fraudulent refunds at the expense of Carolina Pines. Bittner entered a not guilty plea and was given a $20 thousand unsecured bond. If convicted, he faces a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison along with forfeiture and restitution.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

