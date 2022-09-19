Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
live5news.com
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
wpde.com
Major drug bust in the Johnsonville community of Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s made several arrests just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning during a drug bust in the Johnsonville community of the county, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. He said they intend to put a dent in drug activities in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston School District official Erica Taylor moves to Orangeburg County schools
After a controversial firing from the Charleston County School District, Dr. Erica Taylor was named assistant superintendent for communications business, and community partnerships for the Orangeburg County School District. She will officially start in October, according to a Sept. 19 press release. In her new role, she will handle district...
wpde.com
Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
The Post and Courier
Committee recommends 'modified' year-round calendar to Georgetown County School Board
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District students might be attending school on a modified year-round schedule starting in August 2023. A committee to consider adoption of a "modified" year-round calendar for the district's 2023-24 academic year recommended approval to the Georgetown County School Board at its Sept. 20 meeting.
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. test scores improve in 2022, but still trail pre-pandemic levels
GEORGETOWN — While assessment scores for Georgetown County students improved in 2021-22, the results still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. The portion of Georgetown County School District students who met or exceeded expectations on the South Carolina College-and-Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) and South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) improved 7.6 percentage points in language arts to 37.8 percent, 3.9 percentage points in math to 29.5 percent and 5.4 percentage points in science to 33.2 percent, Cutina Barrineau, district director for accountability and assessment, told the school board Sept. 20.
Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
Berkeley County Coroner’s Office traveling to Beaufort for service member’s burial
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will travel to Beaufort on Tuesday where they will attend a memorial and burial for a member of the United States Air Force. The service member, whose identity was not released, served in the US Air Force in 1966 and passed away in Berkeley County […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Solicitor pushes for accountability in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is calling for accountability in the case of an infant who was found dead in Horry County over a decade ago. Last week, Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2008 death of the child, known by many...
wfxb.com
Former Carolina Pines RV Resort Manager Charged with Wire Fraud
An Horry County man has been indicted for stealing nearly a million dollars. A grand jury indicted 53-year-old, Troy Bittner, of Myrtle Beach on five counts of wire fraud. Bittner was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort. He is accused of using his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit the crime. The indictment stated that he received over $800 thousand in fraudulent refunds at the expense of Carolina Pines. Bittner entered a not guilty plea and was given a $20 thousand unsecured bond. If convicted, he faces a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison along with forfeiture and restitution.
Horry County Police Department seizes 10.5 kilos of drugs from Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway. Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD. Three guns and an […]
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
WMBF
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with kidnapping and assault of a woman, according to the Horry County Police Department. On Aug. 11, officers received a call of a possible kidnapping of a woman who had been repeatedly beaten over several days. The...
wpde.com
'Who is sick enough to do that?' Neighbor reacts following deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who lives near a road in Florence where police found the body of a man who had been dragged or carried following a hit and run nearly three miles away. Ciara Roberson said it's just hard to fathom what happened. "Some type of...
wpde.com
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy resigning from job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing renamed after late Horry County Fire Rescue battalion chief
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County officials on Saturday renamed the former Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee after HCFR Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz. After Horry County leaders and members of the family shared memories about Cyganiewicz, the new sign was revealed. “It will now bear the name of Chief […]
Comments / 0