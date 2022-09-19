ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Strong tax collection figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair

PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.
HURON, SD
Sun Gold Sports Football Player of the Week: Luke Koepsell of the Howard Tigers

HOWARD, S.D. — Sophomore TE/DE Luke Koepsell for the Howard Tigers was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Howard’s 51-0 win over Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy. Koepsell recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections on defense and caught a touchdown on offense. Tune in for more area football coverage this Friday on KOOL98.3 FM and Kool98.com!
HOWARD, SD
Jeannine (Jean) DeHaai, 88, Mitchell

Jeannine passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by telling her stories and maintaining family traditions. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northridge Baptist Church with burial at the Harrison Cemetery, Harrison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
HARRISON, SD
Edwin Harry Krell, 92, Plankinton

Edwin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehabilitation Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 with 7:00 PM Wake Service. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
PLANKINTON, SD
Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney

Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
STICKNEY, SD

