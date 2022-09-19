Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Joined By Original 'American Idol' Judges At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling
Kelly Clarkson literally cemented her legacy in the music industry by getting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the momentous event at the historic landmark in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old singer was joined by the original "American Idol" judges, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, The Blast reported.
'Idol' made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she's got one on the Walk of Fame
5:56 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022: “American Idol” aired on Fox for its first 15 seasons. It now airs on ABC, which revived the series in 2018. For Kelly Clarkson, her Walk of Fame ceremony was a homecoming. Twenty years ago this month, Clarkson wowed Hollywood as the inaugural...
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson is the latest to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, September 19, 2022. The 40-year-old singer, songwriter, author, and talk show host became an instant success after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, which earned her a record deal with RCA. That same year, her debut single, A Moment Like This, topped the US Billboard Hot 100, and it became the country's best-selling single of 2002.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married
Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together
Country music star Garth Brooks is currently on tour in Europe, but before his opening night, he had a big announcement to share. As of Sept. 14, 2022, Garth addressed his significant weight loss with the Irish press, revealing that he was now the same weight at age 60 that he had been at age 35.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
Garth Brooks Surprises Fans in Irish Pub Between Concerts in Dublin: WATCH
When Garth Brooks goes to Ireland, it’s time to party. The country music legend was living it up in Dublin between shows. Of course, if you’re going to go to the land of Guinness then going out to a pub or two is a must. 400,000 tickets have been sold to the various concerts in Ireland, showing that his return is as big of a deal as we all thought.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
When Hollywood Was Punished for Its Anti-Nazism
“We’d rather march to hear Willkie on national unity than be marched into a concentration camp,” Harry Warner firmly stated in the summer of 1941. The mogul was responding to criticism for his encouraging studio employees to attend a rally at the Hollywood Bowl featuring former presidential candidate Wendell Willkie. That same summer, a competing rally was held at the Hollywood Bowl on behalf of the American First movement. The keynote speaker was famed aviator and eugenics enthusiast Charles Lindbergh. The same aviator who, at an America First rally in Des Moines on September 11th, 1941, argued that one of...
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film
Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Coaching Alongside Husband Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
With The Voice set to return for its 22nd season on Monday (September 19th), Gwen Stefani reveals what it’s like to coach alongside her husband and country music superstar Blake Shelton. While speaking to People, Gwen Stefani shared that she and Shelton have a plan to go into the...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Artists Sing Coaches’ Songs as Blind Auditions Continue
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another round of Blind Auditions. The episode picked up from Monday night’s cliffhanger, as Kate Kalvach chose to join Blake Shelton’s team. Tonight’s show also featured several performances of the coaches’ songs. Artists Sing Coaches’ Songs on...
Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition
The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
