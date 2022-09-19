ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson is the latest to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, September 19, 2022. The 40-year-old singer, songwriter, author, and talk show host became an instant success after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, which earned her a record deal with RCA. That same year, her debut single, A Moment Like This, topped the US Billboard Hot 100, and it became the country's best-selling single of 2002.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Derek Hough
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Dancing With The Stars#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#Warner Records
The Hollywood Reporter

When Hollywood Was Punished for Its Anti-Nazism

“We’d rather march to hear Willkie on national unity than be marched into a concentration camp,” Harry Warner firmly stated in the summer of 1941. The mogul was responding to criticism for his encouraging studio employees to attend a rally at the Hollywood Bowl featuring former presidential candidate Wendell Willkie. That same summer, a competing rally was held at the Hollywood Bowl on behalf of the American First movement. The keynote speaker was famed aviator and eugenics enthusiast Charles Lindbergh. The same aviator who, at an America First rally in Des Moines on September 11th, 1941, argued that one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
talentrecap.com

Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
TV SHOWS
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy