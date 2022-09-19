ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
