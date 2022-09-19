Read full article on original website
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss
A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
airlive.net
A United Airlines Boeing 737 taxied for so long at Newark Airport that it ran out of fuel for the flight
On 22nd August, an United Airlines B737 aircraft scheduled to fly from Newark to Denver taxied for so long at Newark Airport, that it eventually ran out of adequate fuel for the flight. The Boeing 737-900ER was taxiing to fly to Denver. However, the plane stayed on the tarmac and...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair
Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
An airline rescued 1 of its 4 Airbus planes stranded in Ukraine in a daring stealth mission at low altitude
A Wizz Air jet stuck in Ukraine since Russia invaded landed in Poland after appearing to turn off its transponder and flying at just 10,000 feet.
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
dronedj.com
Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis
Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
Customer Says American Airlines Lost Wheelchair, Stranding Them For Hours
"I'm still trying to get some sort of compensation for this nightmare ordeal," said Xavi Santiago in a viral TikTok video.
FOXBusiness
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark airport after mechanical issue
A United Airlines flight to São Paulo, Brazil, was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing at Newark-Liberty International Airport early Thursday morning, the airline confirmed. "After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
He Flew Commercial Planes In Afghanistan. Now He Has To Start Over.
Like thousands of Afghans now in the U.S., Hafiz Akbarzada has to start over thousands of miles from a home he may not be able to see again.
dronedj.com
Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade
California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
