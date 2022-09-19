In an interview, Kami J. Maddocks, MD, showed her excitement about future use of bispecific antibodies for the treatment of lymphomas. Some of the most exciting emerging results that we have seen are with bispecific antibodies. These antibodies are an immunotherapy that have 2 targets, an antigen on the tumor cell such as CD20 in B-cell lymphomas and an antigen on the T cell such as CD3. The idea is that bispecific antibodies engage the T cell to attack the tumor. These antibodies appear to be more accessible than something like chimeric antigen receptor T-cell [CAR T-cell] therapy. They do have some of the same [potential] toxicities, such as cytokine release syndrome [CRS] or neurotoxicities, but to a far lesser extent and at a lower grade. These treatments in phase 1 and phase 2 studies have shown activity in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], including in patients who have progressed after CAR T-cell therapy. Many of our therapies don’t have high activity in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma [FL] nor in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma [MCL]. This is exciting because it’s an active agent; it’s something that, if approved, would [enable] more patients to access treatment vs CAR T-cell therapy, and it might [also] have a more favorable safety profile.

CANCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO