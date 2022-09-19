Read full article on original website
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Adults With RET Fusion+ Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors
Following a report of impressive 2-year follow-up data, the FDA has granted a regular approval to selpercatinib. The FDA has granted regular approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) 40 mg & 80 mg capsules for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a RET gene fusion that have progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Non-Chemo Regimen Led to High Response Rates in Cisplatin-Ineligible Bladder Cancer
PARIS -- Nearly two-thirds of patients with untreated cisplatin-ineligible advanced urothelial cancer responded to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunotherapy, a small randomized study showed. Overall, 49 of 76 patients responded to frontline enfortumab vedotin (EV; Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including eight complete responses. An additional 17 patients had stable...
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Long COVID Experts and Advocates Say the Government Is Ignoring 'the Greatest Mass-Disabling Event in Human History'
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is used to feeling like the only person in the country who still cares about COVID-19. He ignores the side-eye he gets for wearing an N95 mask at parties—a self-imposed policy that makes him “look odd” but kept him safe after a recent work dinner turned into a superspreader event. The oncologist, bioethicist, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania provides each of his students with an N95 and runs four HEPA air filters during lectures. He rolls down the windows when he gets in an Uber and goes hungry on planes so he can wear his mask the whole time. He’s given up one of his favorite pastimes—dining at restaurants—even now that many people don’t think twice about eating indoors.
Neurotoxicity and CRS Remain and Issue in Lymphoma After CAR T-Cell Therapy
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, discussed what community oncologists should keep in mind when treating patients who are viable for CAR T-cell therapy. While a number of immunotherapy options have been developed and designed to eliminate malignant cells, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy,...
Management of prolonged cytopenia following CAR T-cell therapy
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
Kami J. Maddocks, MD, Reviews Ongoing Research Into Bispecific Antibodies and Other New Treatment Combinations for Lymphoma
In an interview, Kami J. Maddocks, MD, showed her excitement about future use of bispecific antibodies for the treatment of lymphomas. Some of the most exciting emerging results that we have seen are with bispecific antibodies. These antibodies are an immunotherapy that have 2 targets, an antigen on the tumor cell such as CD20 in B-cell lymphomas and an antigen on the T cell such as CD3. The idea is that bispecific antibodies engage the T cell to attack the tumor. These antibodies appear to be more accessible than something like chimeric antigen receptor T-cell [CAR T-cell] therapy. They do have some of the same [potential] toxicities, such as cytokine release syndrome [CRS] or neurotoxicities, but to a far lesser extent and at a lower grade. These treatments in phase 1 and phase 2 studies have shown activity in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], including in patients who have progressed after CAR T-cell therapy. Many of our therapies don’t have high activity in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma [FL] nor in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma [MCL]. This is exciting because it’s an active agent; it’s something that, if approved, would [enable] more patients to access treatment vs CAR T-cell therapy, and it might [also] have a more favorable safety profile.
Pan-cancer molecular tumor board experience with biomarker-driven precision immunotherapy
Despite remarkable responses to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) in some advanced cancers, most patients do not benefit, perhaps due to the complexity of tumor/immune/genome interactions. We implemented a multidisciplinary Molecular Tumor Board (MTB) that reviewed multi-omic cancer characteristics to develop N-of-One therapies for patients in the pan-cancer, advanced, refractory setting. This study evaluates the experience of 80 patients who were presented to the MTB and received a treatment regimen that included ICB. Overall, 60/80 patients (75%) who received ICB following MTB discussion had a high degree of matching between tumor molecular characteristics, including ICB biomarkers (reflected by a high Matching Score (â‰¥50%)) and therapy administered. Patients with high versus low Matching Score experienced significantly longer median progression-free survival (6.4 vs. 3.0 months; p"‰="‰0.011) and median overall survival (15.3 vs. 4.7 months; p"‰="‰0.014) and higher clinical benefit rates (stable disease â‰¥6 months/partial response/complete response) (53% vs. 21%, p"‰="‰0.019). Although most patients (52/80 (65%)) received a personalized combination therapy (e.g., targeted, hormonal, chemotherapy, or a second immunotherapy agent), administering >1 drug was not associated with outcome. Only degree of matching and age, but no other variables, including individual biomarkers (e.g., microsatellite status, tumor mutational burden, or PD-L1 status), were independently correlated with outcome. In the pan-cancer setting, the MTB facilitated a precision medicine strategy to match therapeutic regimens that included ICB alone or combined with matched targeted drugs to patients with advanced malignancy, which was associated with improved clinical outcomes.
Coherus to launch ranibizumab biosimilar in October
Cimerli, a biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis, will launch in the United States on Oct. 3, according to a press release from Coherus BioSciences. The FDA approved Cimerli (ranibizumab-eqrn) in August after meeting standards of biosimilarity and interchangeability to Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech). It is indicated for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and myopic choroidal neovascularization.
Impact of conditioning chemotherapy on lymphocyte kinetics and outcomes in LBCL patients treated with CAR T-cell therapy
Conditioning chemotherapy (CCT) has been shown to be essential for optimal efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Here, we determined whether the change in absolute lymphocyte count, referred to as delta lymphocyte index (DLIx), may serve as a surrogate marker for pharmacodynamic effects of CCT and whether it associated with germline genetic variants in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). One-hundred and seventy-one patients were included, of which 86 (50%) received bridging therapy post-leukapheresis. Median DLIx was 0.5"‰Ã—"‰109/L (range, 0.01"“2.75"‰Ã—"‰109/L) and was significantly higher in patients who achieved complete response (p"‰="‰0.04). On multivariate analysis, low DLIx was associated only with use of bridging therapy (odds ratio 0.4, 95% CI 0.2"“0.8, p"‰="‰0.007). Low DLIx was independently associated with shorter progression-free (p"‰="‰0.02) and overall survival (p"‰="‰0.02). DLIx was associated with genetic variations related to drug metabolism and macrophage biology such as ABCB1, MISP and CPVL. The impact of CCT on lymphocyte count is affected by use of bridging therapy but change in lymphocyte count is independently associated with efficacy. Studies aimed at investigating macrophage biology in this setting may suggest strategies to increase the efficacy of CCT and improve outcomes.
