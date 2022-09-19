ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory

Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr

A former Michigan football head coach and longtime assistant has gotten his name on the stadium in a new honor. Michigan Athletics announced that the tunnel of The Big House is getting a new name attached, as former coach Lloyd Carr, who oversaw the 1997 national championship team after taking over the program in 1995, now has his name attached above the iconic player entrance to the stadium.
247Sports

Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate

When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
AJ Henning enjoying Deebo Samuel type role for Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a rare offseason revelation, Jim Harbaugh this spring previewed his plans for wide receiver A.J. Henning: The Michigan football team wanted to use him a little bit like San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. “A.J. Henning we’re experimenting with at running back,” Harbaugh said...
