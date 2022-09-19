Read full article on original website
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
247Sports
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr
A former Michigan football head coach and longtime assistant has gotten his name on the stadium in a new honor. Michigan Athletics announced that the tunnel of The Big House is getting a new name attached, as former coach Lloyd Carr, who oversaw the 1997 national championship team after taking over the program in 1995, now has his name attached above the iconic player entrance to the stadium.
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
Everything Jesse Minter said about the Michigan football defense before Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is about to embark on the tougher part of the 2022 season journey, as Big Ten play starts on Saturday when the Wolverines host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps bring a high-flying offense to Ann Arbor, which should certainly test the defensive side...
FOX Sports
Michigan's first test, Oregon and USC hit the road, more we're watching in Week 4
We're heading into Week 4 of the college football season, and things are about to get serious. That's because we're entering the thick of conference play. No more preseason games serving as glorified scrimmages. Every matchup now matters in the quest for conference championship games and potential postseason glory. There...
Jesse Minter isn't concerned about the Michigan pass rush -- yet
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — All offseason, the questions were posed with fervor and regularity — how would the Michigan football defense be able to get to the quarterback without Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo?. The curiosity was compounded by the fact that the Wolverines would have a new...
247Sports
AJ Henning enjoying Deebo Samuel type role for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a rare offseason revelation, Jim Harbaugh this spring previewed his plans for wide receiver A.J. Henning: The Michigan football team wanted to use him a little bit like San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. “A.J. Henning we’re experimenting with at running back,” Harbaugh said...
Yardbarker
Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin
One thing that attracted junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson to Ohio State was the Big Ten’s reputation for physical play, and Saturday’s conference opener against Wisconsin will be a prime example of that. “It definitely means more,” Johnson said during his media availability on Wednesday night.. “Some people...
MLive.com
10 of the Kalamazoo area’s most eye-catching high school football helmets
KALAMAZOO, MI – From Notre Dame’s golden domes to Michigan’s wings and Ohio State’s buckeye stickers, football helmets are an iconic part of college athletics, and high school teams have been stepping up their game in recent years to add some flavor to their lids. The...
Report: OSU May Not Have Room for Bronny James in ’23 Class
One of LeBron’s favorite programs may no longer be an option for his son, according to one report.
Videos: Miyan Williams, Luke Wypler, Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers, Paris Johnson Jr.
No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday night. The Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin to Ohio Stadium for the team's third primetime game in the first four weeks of the season. This challenge will be different in a number of ways. The most obvious is the date with the...
