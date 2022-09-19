Over the hump, Doniphan West volleyball building confidence, momentum in 9-0 start / North Central Kansas standouts

Read full article on original website
The Emporia girls golf team finished in eighth place at the Topeka West Invite in Topeka on Monday. The Lady Spartans were without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust, who were out with an illness.
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After week three of high school football in Northeast Kansas, the latest rankings are out ahead of week four. 6A: Manhattan No. 1, Washburn Rural No. 4. 5A: Shawnee Heights No. 10. The Thunderbirds were not ranked last week. 4A: Wamego No. 5. 3A: Hayden No....
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
