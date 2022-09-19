Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Foothill Fire Overnight
The Boise foothills are among some of the most important trails and areas in the Treasure Valley for many--they're what make Boise, Boise. When you're on a plane and headed into Boise, let's be honest: they're some of the ugliest things you've ever seen. Brown hills speckled with sage brush and locals know, laden with disgusting rattle snakes. Spend any time in the area however and you will grow to appreciate their beauty-- they provide amazing hiking trails, a refreshing escape from city life, and offer unparalleled views of beloved Boise.
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
Amazon Is Closing Projects Across the Country, Idaho Plans Affected
Raise your hand if in the initial weeks of weirdness that the COVID-19 pandemic thrusted upon our lives, you turned to Amazon for some sense of normalcy. Maybe you used it to order essentials that you didn’t feel comfortable venturing out for. We can’t judge. The idea of touching a gas pump weirded us out for months. Looking back, that seems so silly now.
$2.3 Million Home in Kuna Has a Perfect Lot on Hubbard Rd.
30+ pictures of an incredible property on Hubbard Rd in Kuna. I don’t say this very often about the houses we cover, but I genuinely don’t think this one is going to be on the market for very long. Take a look at the pictures and you’ll see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Five Top Ice Cream Joints in Boise
1. The STIL - 4.8 out of 5 stars with 1,131 Google reviews. "The Sweetest Things In Life - Ambitious flavors, creative pairings, award winning concept" Real Google Reviews from locals: Jerry "Stopped in to grab some ice cream and it is defiantly not the ordinary ice cream shop. all of there ice cream is made in the shop and each one has it's own unique awesome flavor. If there was a 6 star rating I would definitely say that they earned it. Keep up the awesome work and amazing ice cream guys."
Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips
Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
The Truth About Albertsons Stadium “Killing” The Birds of Idaho
I'm into a lot of conspiracies but even I had a hard time believing this theory about Albertsons Stadium. Apparently, there are a ton of people who actually believe that the home of our beloved Boise State Bronco's football team regularly causes the birds of Idaho to die. How is...
Fun Kid Birthday Party Location Ideas in Meridian
My little guy turns 9 tomorrow and it took me awhile to decide where to have his big birthday party. I looked into all of the great options in the Meridian area and here are the top six spots that would make a very happy birthday for your kids. Fun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Should Obnoxious Kids Get Kicked Out of Idaho Restaurants?
On its face, the question seems pretty straightforward. But given more than a moment's thought, however, what are really talking about?. As someone who spent more than 10 years in Special Education, I've been humbled by little peoples' challenging behaviors more times than I can recall. From managing run-of-the-mill toddler temper-tantrums as a preschool teacher, to helping teenagers deescalate from the throws of an emotional crisis, I've been around the school yard when it comes to behavior management.
6 Ways to Be the Best Worst Boise Driver You Can Be
Let's keep it real. Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, whippin' out our drivers license and registration, no one in the Treasure Valley admits to being a crappy driver. In fact, we convince ourselves that we're born free from original driving sin. Our on-ramp game is on-point. We change lanes like every lane is ours. Because they are.
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
Wonderful Unicorn Drawing In Boise Has People Talking
Either you hate them, or you love them, conspiracy theorist. This "conspiracy theorist" comes from a post on Reddit with the headline "conspiracy theorist of Idaho once again, using the Greenbelt as their own personal billboard." Obviously, the person who posted the thread on Reddit was having fun, common sense...
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
Here’s Why Idaho Politicians Will Not Be Debating This Fall
The debate season is something every journalist, political junkie, and politician looks forward to watching and participating in. Who doesn't remember famous debate moments from Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Barrack Obama, and Donald Trump? We will not have an entire debate season that Idahoans deserve in Idaho. Here's a look at why some races of the races for office in Idaho will not have a debate between the top candidates.
The Garden City Police Department Are Hitting The Diamond This Week!
The community supporting the community, that's what I love about communities like ours! This week the Garden City Police Department will be hitting the diamond against Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric. This Thursday (9/22) the two teams will be hosting a softball game at Hawks Stadium at 6:00 pm....
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0