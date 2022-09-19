ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

1520 The Ticket

Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Woman Killed in Waseca House Fire

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched to Waseca to help determine the cause of a deadly fire. The Waseca Fire Department says firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 PM yesterday to a report of a structural fire at a residence in northwest Waseca. A news release says firefighters were also notified that a person may have been inside the home.
WASECA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Teenage Girl from Rochester Reported Missing Found Safe

Update: 9-21-22 12:50 p.m. The Rochester Police Department says 17-year-old Lilah Long has been safely located. Previous Version: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mother of a teenage girl from Rochester reported her daughter missing on Tuesday. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 17-year-old Lilah Long was last seen around 4...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

RFD Responds to Shed Fire in Northeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a pole shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning. RFD said crews responded to the report of a large pole shed on fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Court Northeast around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to fight the fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
