Rochester Man Accused of Barricading Himself in Arrest Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has referred two charges for obstructing the legal process to the county attorney against a Rochester man with three active arrest warrants. Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies went to a residence in the 3,200 block of Pinewood Rd. Southeast...
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
Woman Killed in Waseca House Fire
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched to Waseca to help determine the cause of a deadly fire. The Waseca Fire Department says firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 PM yesterday to a report of a structural fire at a residence in northwest Waseca. A news release says firefighters were also notified that a person may have been inside the home.
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
Teenage Girl from Rochester Reported Missing Found Safe
Update: 9-21-22 12:50 p.m. The Rochester Police Department says 17-year-old Lilah Long has been safely located. Previous Version: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mother of a teenage girl from Rochester reported her daughter missing on Tuesday. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 17-year-old Lilah Long was last seen around 4...
Stewartville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Stewartville man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a business Friday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller reported concerns over staff safety at the business and requested a welfare check around 6:20 a.m....
Drug-Related Medical Call Leads to Break in Stewartville Theft Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Byron residents are facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen property in their home when they responded to a 911 call in March. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday charges 25-year-old Jazmyn Lacina and 34-year-old Edwin Stevens with...
Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato
Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
4 Rochester Residents Among 47 Charged in Huge COVID Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four Rochester residents are among the 47 people charged in connection with what federal prosecutors have described as the largest COVID fraud case in the United States. They are accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded the federal Children Nutrition Program by falsely claiming...
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
RFD Responds to Shed Fire in Northeast Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a pole shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning. RFD said crews responded to the report of a large pole shed on fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Court Northeast around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to fight the fire.
