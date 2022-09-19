Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Port Aransas Vacation Homes Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. From its days as a den of pirates to its present reputation as a top-notch vacation spot, Port Aransas has always been an interesting place, and wildlife is certainly drawn to it. Birdwatching is a common pastime on Mustang Island (the land on which Port Aransas sits). Aquatic creatures are just as plentiful, making it the purported Fishing Capital of Texas. Even those with no interest in throwing out a line will appreciate the sight of dolphins frolicking in the warm Gulf waters.
portasouthjetty.com
Zeus’ tuna catch
Zeus the’ incredible fishing dog’ helped bring in 741 pounds of black tuna on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He was fishing offshore with his ‘hoomom’ and ‘hoodad,’ Rose and Lee Pickett of Port Aransas. They were fishing with Capt. Travis Kahn and Kyndera Kahn of Port Aransas. Other anglers helping with the haul of tuna were Amy Landers and Charlie Kahn, […]
PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi is a beautiful city on the Southern coast of Texas and is the state’s eighth-most populous. The port of Corpus Christi – to which the city owes much of its growth and expansion – plays an important role in the United States economy as it is the fifth-largest port in the country.
Brush and bulky item pickup begins Wednesday in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have brush or bulky items you need to get rid of, the City of Corpus Christi will allow residents to put those items on the curb beginning Wednesday in Flour Bluff. After Flour Bluff, the City will move through the city in the...
WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
Public input wanted for proposed Corpus Christi Tesla plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is trying to add incentive for Tesla to pick a site near Robstown for a lithium plant. The county is looking for public input in a reinvestment zone to better attract the car maker. "We are supporting Robstown," said Nueces County Judge Barbara...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
portasouthjetty.com
Anglers are reeling in redfish, shark inshore
Big bull redfish and small sharks have been caught by inshore anglers this past week, according to the folks at the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront. Robin Williams, an employee at Dolphin Dock, said anglers on their bay trips have been catching bull redfish, bonnet head shark, a few blacktip shark, gafftop and some spade fish. She said that […]
KIII TV3
Thursday Forecast: The First day of Fall will bring near record warmth & sunshine to the Corpus Christi
Near record warmth on tap for Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. A few showers possible this weekend. Continuing to follow INVEST 98L in the Caribbean.
Stage 1 drought restrictions could be lifted soon in Corpus Christi
City of Corpus Christi officials get ready to lift water use restrictions, but not water conservation.
Flour Bluff and Calallen road construction projects set to begin
The two construction projects are the first from the Bond 2020 program to be awarded construction contracts. All 22 projects from Bond 2020 in the design, bid, and construction phases.
portasouthjetty.com
Long search wrapped up
After a year-long search, City of Port Aransas officials have hired an assistant city manager. Lawrence Cutrone, 38, is slated to start in the position in mid-October with an annual salary of $105,000. He has been the city manager of Burkburnett for about four years. The city, which has a population just under 11,000, is about 15 miles north of […]
mysoutex.com
A.C. Jones High School students cater major event
The A.C. Jones High School Culinary Arts program continues to ride high as the new school semester begins. The students put their newly renovated culinary arts center to good use, providing the hors d’oeuvres for the inaugural 50 Women of Distinction event held Aug. 25. According to Jay Viertel,...
Pet Of The Week: Damien
Stop by and visit Damien and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi ranks 163 on most faithful list, according to new study
One dating website has compiled a list of the most faithful cities in the U.S., and Corpus Christi falls short from the top spot.
Kingsville officials responding to positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool
The release states Kingsville health director Emilio Garcia is reporting that a mosquito that was trapped at 1800 N. Armstrong St. on Sept. 13, tested positive for West Nile.
portasouthjetty.com
Coast Guard continues to investigate fatal boat collision
The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to investigate a fatal collision of two boats that happened Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Aransas Pass. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A cause for the incident has not yet been determined and no citations have been issued. The investigation […]
