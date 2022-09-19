ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

travelawaits.com

10 Perfect Port Aransas Vacation Homes Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. From its days as a den of pirates to its present reputation as a top-notch vacation spot, Port Aransas has always been an interesting place, and wildlife is certainly drawn to it. Birdwatching is a common pastime on Mustang Island (the land on which Port Aransas sits). Aquatic creatures are just as plentiful, making it the purported Fishing Capital of Texas. Even those with no interest in throwing out a line will appreciate the sight of dolphins frolicking in the warm Gulf waters.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Zeus’ tuna catch

Zeus the’ incredible fishing dog’ helped bring in 741 pounds of black tuna on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He was fishing offshore with his ‘hoomom’ and ‘hoodad,’ Rose and Lee Pickett of Port Aransas. They were fishing with Capt. Travis Kahn and Kyndera Kahn of Port Aransas. Other anglers helping with the haul of tuna were Amy Landers and Charlie Kahn, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
ORANGE GROVE, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a beautiful city on the Southern coast of Texas and is the state’s eighth-most populous. The port of Corpus Christi – to which the city owes much of its growth and expansion – plays an important role in the United States economy as it is the fifth-largest port in the country.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Anglers are reeling in redfish, shark inshore

Big bull redfish and small sharks have been caught by inshore anglers this past week, according to the folks at the docks along the Port Aransas waterfront. Robin Williams, an employee at Dolphin Dock, said anglers on their bay trips have been catching bull redfish, bonnet head shark, a few blacktip shark, gafftop and some spade fish. She said that […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Long search wrapped up

After a year-long search, City of Port Aransas officials have hired an assistant city manager. Lawrence Cutrone, 38, is slated to start in the position in mid-October with an annual salary of $105,000. He has been the city manager of Burkburnett for about four years. The city, which has a population just under 11,000, is about 15 miles north of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mysoutex.com

A.C. Jones High School students cater major event

The A.C. Jones High School Culinary Arts program continues to ride high as the new school semester begins. The students put their newly renovated culinary arts center to good use, providing the hors d’oeuvres for the inaugural 50 Women of Distinction event held Aug. 25. According to Jay Viertel,...
BEEVILLE, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Coast Guard continues to investigate fatal boat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to investigate a fatal collision of two boats that happened Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Aransas Pass. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A cause for the incident has not yet been determined and no citations have been issued. The investigation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

