Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social, cultural issues
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The heads of the nation's largest banks faced pointed criticism on Thursday from Republicans complaining the firms are inappropriately taking liberal stances on social and cultural issues.
US News and World Report
Hedge Fund Ancora Seeks Ouster of Kohl's CEO, Chairman
(Reuters) -Ancora Holdings, one of the hedge funds that spearheaded a board shake-up last year at Kohl's Corp, is now pushing for the removal of the U.S. retailer's chief executive and board chairman, according to a letter sent to the company on Thursday. The move marks the beginning of a...
geekwire.com
Real estate giant Compass lays off 84 workers in Washington state as it targets tech team for cuts
New York-based real estate brokerage Compass has laid off 84 employees based in Washington state as part of a reduction that largely targets the company’s technology workforce. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Compass said a significant portion of its cuts in headcount...
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Bloomberg to spend $85 million against U.S. plastic, petrochem buildout
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched an $85 million campaign to block the planned construction of plastic and petrochemical plants across the U.S. on Wednesday, modeled on his decade-long effort to shutter coal plants.
