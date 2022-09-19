ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Hedge Fund Ancora Seeks Ouster of Kohl's CEO, Chairman

(Reuters) -Ancora Holdings, one of the hedge funds that spearheaded a board shake-up last year at Kohl's Corp, is now pushing for the removal of the U.S. retailer's chief executive and board chairman, according to a letter sent to the company on Thursday. The move marks the beginning of a...
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

