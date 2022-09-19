ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sweetie Pie's announces closure of Upper Crust location

ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie's, the famous St. Louis restaurant at the center of reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Tuesday it was closing the doors to its remaining Upper Crust location. A steady stream of hungry fans stopped by the location...
KMOV

Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Hispanic Festival brings artists from across the region and Chicago

Two exciting musical performers coming to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival! Check out Izis La Enfermera de La Salsa coming Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30pm with Big Papa G Entertainment right before plus Sonora Dinamita on Sunday, September 25 at 6pm. September 23-24-25 at Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette...
CHICAGO, IL
5 On Your Side

Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

