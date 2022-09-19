Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Dodgers Great Maury Wills, Former NL MVP, Dies at 89
He spent 12 of his 14 big-league seasons with Los Angeles, and was a member of three World Series championship teams.
Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hummel is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 185 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .173 batting average with a .566 OPS, 2 home...
Jill Gearin makes Diamondbacks history as first female announcer
LOS ANGELES — Jill Gearin became the first woman to call play-by-play for the Diamondbacks in franchise history, filling in for three innings during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Gearin, 26, is in her third season as the radio voice for the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. She was working games in the Arizona Fall League last season when she met the Diamondbacks’ vice president of broadcasting, Scott Geyer, who told her he...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up their three-game series with a Wednesday afternoon tilt in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Mets have...
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Wednesday night. NL WEST. The Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46)...
Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game
Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
