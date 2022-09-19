ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hummel is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 185 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .173 batting average with a .566 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Jill Gearin makes Diamondbacks history as first female announcer

LOS ANGELES — Jill Gearin became the first woman to call play-by-play for the Diamondbacks in franchise history, filling in for three innings during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Gearin, 26, is in her third season as the radio voice for the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. She was working games in the Arizona Fall League last season when she met the Diamondbacks’ vice president of broadcasting, Scott Geyer, who told her he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Corbin Burnes
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Wednesday night. NL WEST. The Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46)...
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game

Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy