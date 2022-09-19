Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com
East Brown Cow Acquires Four Historic Buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND- East Brown Cow and their broker Malone Commercial Brokers announced the acquisition of four historic buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine. The transaction is the largest in the Old Port since East Brown Cow’s $11.7M Middle Street portfolio acquisition of 4 Canal Plaza, 178 Middle Street, and 184 Middle Street in January of 2021.
mainebiz.biz
East Brown Cow acquires Exchange Street real estate portfolio for $13M
East Brown Cow, a real estate investment, development and management firm in Portland, said Tuesday it acquired four historic buildings on lower Exchange Street in Portland for $13.45 million. The deal was brokered by Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers for the buyer and Jim Harnden of Harnden Commercial Brokers...
Can’t Hold It? Here’s a List of All the Public Bathrooms in Portland, Maine
Nothing will ruin an outing like having to pee like a racehorse. Well, bring that horse to 30 different public restrooms in Portland! Go ahead and visit the big city, they've got you covered in the number one and number two business!. Portland knows that when you get the calling,...
Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine, Finally Welcomes Guests Back
One of the oldest bars in our beloved city of Portland has finally opened their doors back up for guests to enjoy panoramic views of Casco Bay and their favorite brick city. What was once the Eastland hotel is now the Westin Portland Harborview, home to the Top of the East bar that originally opened their doors in 1963 but has recently taken a two-year hiatus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainebiz.biz
Town & Country Federal Credit Union prioritizes mental health
Town & Country Federal Credit Union now offers its employees a comprehensive mental health and wellness benefit. The credit union partnered with UNUM Behavioral Health. The new benefit offers all Town & Country staff and immediate family members age 18 and older free access to various mental health and wellness solutions, programs and resources.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainebiz.biz
USM launches public phase of $46M fundraising campaign
The University of Southern Maine said Wednesday it was launching the public phase of its largest fundraising initiative ever. The university’s Great University Campaign has raised $39.5 million toward its $46 million goal. The campaign, now in its third and final year, is inviting public participation. It will fund...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
mainebiz.biz
Pixelle paper mill in Jay to close, affecting 230 workers
Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC said its mill in Jay will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure. The mill produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for ecommerce and food service. Its two paper machines have a capacity of 230,000 tons annually.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mainers Are Divided On What’s Being Called a Portland ‘Uber Scam’
Uber (or Lyft, or any rideshare program really) has been a God send to us for years. Whether it's a ride to or from the airport for a flight out of the area, or just making sure you aren't getting behind the wheel after a night out (or a Happy Hour that turns into a few hours) -- it's super convenient and easy to open an app and get a ride.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
wagmtv.com
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
JAY, Maine (WABI) - The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
mainebiz.biz
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
WMTW
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
Comments / 0