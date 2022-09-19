ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

bostonrealestatetimes.com

East Brown Cow Acquires Four Historic Buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND- East Brown Cow and their broker Malone Commercial Brokers announced the acquisition of four historic buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine. The transaction is the largest in the Old Port since East Brown Cow’s $11.7M Middle Street portfolio acquisition of 4 Canal Plaza, 178 Middle Street, and 184 Middle Street in January of 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

East Brown Cow acquires Exchange Street real estate portfolio for $13M

East Brown Cow, a real estate investment, development and management firm in Portland, said Tuesday it acquired four historic buildings on lower Exchange Street in Portland for $13.45 million. The deal was brokered by Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers for the buyer and Jim Harnden of Harnden Commercial Brokers...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Town & Country Federal Credit Union prioritizes mental health

Town & Country Federal Credit Union now offers its employees a comprehensive mental health and wellness benefit. The credit union partnered with UNUM Behavioral Health. The new benefit offers all Town & Country staff and immediate family members age 18 and older free access to various mental health and wellness solutions, programs and resources.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation

Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

USM launches public phase of $46M fundraising campaign

The University of Southern Maine said Wednesday it was launching the public phase of its largest fundraising initiative ever. The university’s Great University Campaign has raised $39.5 million toward its $46 million goal. The campaign, now in its third and final year, is inviting public participation. It will fund...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
mainebiz.biz

Pixelle paper mill in Jay to close, affecting 230 workers

Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC said its mill in Jay will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure. The mill produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for ecommerce and food service. Its two paper machines have a capacity of 230,000 tons annually.
JAY, ME
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
wagmtv.com

Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected

JAY, Maine (WABI) - The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230...
JAY, ME
94.9 HOM

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones

From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME

