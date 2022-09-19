Read full article on original website
Related
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
Living With Sly & Jennifer Was Like A ‘Real-Life Rocky Horror Show’: Stallone’s One-Time Housekeeper Reveals How Divorcing Stars' Staff ‘Worse Than Dogs’
Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s marriage split is a real-life Hollywood scandal — but the sordid secrets of their 25-year marriage are no surprise to those who lived with them.While Sly, 76, played a regular Joe in his box office hit Rocky movies, in the flesh the muscleman was a miserly slave driver, according to five disgruntled former staffers.Stallone and “nasty” Flavin ran their posh mansion like a prison where they abused the staff and then paid a pittance of what they owed.“Stallone is a real-life Scrooge,” said Maria Vivanco, who previously headed up a Florida agency that supplied staff...
BET
Broadway Actress And Singer Marva Hicks Dies
Broadway actress Marva Hicks who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown has died. According to an official press release from her representative, Hicks passed away on Friday (Sept. 16). A family statement was also issued to remember the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that...
‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star
Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Common “Supremely Grateful” For Broadway Debut In ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’
Common will be making his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ play Between Riverside and Crazy. The rapper will be playing the role of Junior and the cast is set to start performances on November 30 at Second Stages Hayes Theatre. Following the announcement, Common shared his thoughts on being part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. “This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company,” he shared on Instagram. “I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of...
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, to Close in 2023
The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running musical in Broadway’s history, will close in 2023 after 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances. Producers announced Friday that the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which opened on Broadway in Jan. 1988 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical that year, would end its 35-year run at the Majestic Theater in on Feb. 18, 2023. “As a producer you dream that a show will run forever,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement “Indeed, my production of Andrew’s Cats proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever.’ Yet Phantom has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway...
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love All review – Dorothy L Sayers’ battle-of-the-sexes comedy lacks bite
Dorothy L Sayers is not primarily known as a playwright. Better celebrated as a novelist, she wrote this battle-of-the-sexes comedy of manners in 1940 and it is through no fault of this production that its laughter lacks bite. Bestselling romance writer Godfrey (Alan Cox) has left his apparently dull wife,...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
‘Beetlejuice’ Closing on Broadway in January
“Beetlejuice” is closing on Broadway in January, ending its unconventional, fan-fueled run on the Great White Way. It will play its final show at the Marquis Theater on Jan. 8, 2023. But fear not, fans of the afterlife — the stage-version of Tim Burton’s 1988 film about a pesky poltergeist isn’t going away entirely. After the curtain comes down on Broadway, “Beetlejuice” is embarking on a 26-city national tour, beginning on Dec. 6 in San Francisco. It’s the latest in a long line of recent Broadway closures, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away.” “Beetlejuice” opened in...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Judy Garland – By Myself
This is another kind of great. Or maybe the same kind. Judy Garland in 1964, late in the run of her CBS television series. As so often when she stood alone in a spotlight, a mic in her hand, she sang the truth, her truth. By Myself is the song, by myself was her reality. It comes through so strongly, so blisteringly, that you hurt for her even while you’re drowning in her artistry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Actress Solea Pfeiffer
Grab your jackets, rakes, and pumpkin spice lattes (fall’s three essentials, as we all know) because as of tomorrow, the autumn season has officially begun! That’s not the only thing we’re hyped about this week, though. After all, today is, in fact, Woman Crush Wednesday, meaning that we have plenty to celebrate when it comes to the wonderful women serving up unforgettable and incredible performances in the best new movies and shows streaming now.
tvinsider.com
Lori Loughlin to Star in Great American Family Movie ‘Fall Into Winter’
Lori Loughlin is set for her first romantic comedy for Great American Family, as the When Hope Calls alum will star in Fall Into Winter, premiering in January 2023. It’s the actress’ first major role since playing the part of Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls Christmas last year, which marked her first acting role since the 2019 college admissions scandal. In August 2020, Loughlin was fined and sentenced to two months in prison after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.
BBC
Author Jodi Picoult stages The Book Thief musical as a 'cautionary tale'
US author Jodi Picoult says Broadway wouldn't stage her new musical version of Markus Zusak's beloved novel The Book Thief. So it his having its world premiere in Bolton instead. For years, Picoult has watched her books be adapted for the stage and screen by other people, not always with...
Comments / 0