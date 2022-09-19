This is another kind of great. Or maybe the same kind. Judy Garland in 1964, late in the run of her CBS television series. As so often when she stood alone in a spotlight, a mic in her hand, she sang the truth, her truth. By Myself is the song, by myself was her reality. It comes through so strongly, so blisteringly, that you hurt for her even while you’re drowning in her artistry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO