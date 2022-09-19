Read full article on original website
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
Cook County Judge arrested on domestic battery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday.Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home Tuesday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the court cases over which Judge Boyd is presiding are now on hold.Boyd did not make it into work at the Markham Courthouse on Wednesday, and there is a possibility that he won't be ruling on any cases in the future after his arrest.Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m....
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
“Commissioner” Denise Williams falsely accused Will County Treasurer and Finance Department –
Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission (ECWd) – Denise Williams, alleged Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) Commissioner and Director of the American Gold Star Mothers – Department of Illinois, made false accusations against the Will County Treasurer and the Will County Finance Department in her prepared speech during the September 6, 2022, VAC meeting.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later Pt. 2
CHICAGO - This month marks 40 years since seven Chicago-area residents died of poisoning after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. In all those years, no one has ever been charged with the murders. In part two of a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko talks with three former federal...
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Cook County in desperate need of poll workers for November election
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said 4,000 poll workers have committed to working on Election Day. She added that 3,000 more workers are needed. Yarbrough is calling on military veterans to consider signing up for a shift.
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
‘Wanton cruelty’: Judge denies bail for woman who allegedly threw nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan
A Des Plaines woman accused of throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier Monday had her bail hearing Wednesday. At the hearing, Cook County prosecutors laid out the charges against Victoria Moreno.
Orland Park debuting new policing program, mayor weighs in
Orland Park is debuting a new policing program. An agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will make two Orland Park police officers part time ATF agents, allowing them to take applicable cases straight to the Assistant US Attorney. The mayor says it's a way to get around the controversial new "Safe-T Act" law.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme. The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million...
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
Chicago building that exploded has history of inspection failures, alleged code violations
The I-Team has found the building failed its most recent inspection in February 2020.
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
