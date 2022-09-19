Read full article on original website
brickunderground.com
What is a dealbreaker when looking for a NYC rental?
If you are planning a move to New York City, you probably have a list of must-haves: Doorman! Washer/dryer in the unit! Great light! Views! But once you get to the city and start seeing apartments in person—you quickly realize you will have to make some compromises with your wish list if you want to stay within your budget.
thecity.nyc
Workers Trickle Back to Manhattan Offices — Even as Adams Says Business Districts Need a Residential “Rethink” for Hybrid Work Era
Even as workers have begun to return to the office in notably greater numbers after a summer slump, Mayor Eric Adams admits that hybrid work arrangements are likely to persist — and that the city’s crucial Midtown districts will have to be rethought. That means more housing could...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
electrek.co
Here’s how Canadian hydropower will power 1 million New York City homes from 2026
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line, will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean electricity from Canada’s Hydro-Québec, the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world, to New York City. HVDC energy transmission transmits power over long distances more efficiently than alternating current (AC) transmission.
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Study: New York City Apartments Being 'Defunded' by High Inflation, Rent Caps
New York City's rent-stabilized housing stock is being "defunded" by a mix of rising operating costs and insufficient allowable rent increases, putting owners in financial distress and leading to declining housing quality. That's the conclusion of a new report from The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), a trade association representing...
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
See Inside The 250 Million Dollar Penthouse Now For Sale in New York City
Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most
An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone's scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released the...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
wabcradio.com
Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
A Brooklyn couple bought a run-down, 180-year-old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. More than 13 years later, they say the renovation process 'really never has ended.'
"We were too naive to understand how big a project it was. We thought we could just paint it and it would be fine," owner Kat O'Sullivan told Insider.
