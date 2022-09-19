ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
brickunderground.com

What is a dealbreaker when looking for a NYC rental?

If you are planning a move to New York City, you probably have a list of must-haves: Doorman! Washer/dryer in the unit! Great light! Views! But once you get to the city and start seeing apartments in person—you quickly realize you will have to make some compromises with your wish list if you want to stay within your budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
brickunderground.com

Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?

My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown

The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Renting#Roommates#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Big Apple
therealdeal.com

Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back

New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
cohaitungchi.com

32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)

Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
wabcradio.com

Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy