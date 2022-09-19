Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Jack in the Box Unveils Its 'Basic Witch Shake' with Pumpkin Spice & Oreo Pieces
The Pumpkin Spice Latte's "basic" reputation may have a negative connotation, but Jack in the Box is leaning into it nonetheless. After all, basic means mainstream, and mainstream is just something widely beloved. Where's the problem?. The fast food chain is ringing in the fall season with the introduction of...
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
Thrillist
Taco Bell Just Announced Its Newest Menu Item Collaboration
While Taco Bell is no stranger to the plant-based protein movement—in case you forgot, the Chalupa slinger launched its own iteration last year—the brand has steered clear of big partnerships with industry giants like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Until now, that is. Taco Bell has announced a...
This Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe Will Be Your Go-To For Fall Celebrations
If you’re looking for an easy and delicious fall drink to enjoy this season, look no further than this caramel apple sangria cocktail!. The caramel apple sangria recipe comes from Southern Living and calls for just a few ingredients: vodka, fresh apple cider, cinnamon sticks, apples, sparkling wine and caramel-dipped apple slices for garnish. To make the caramel apple sangria, simply stir everything together, chill for 30 minutes, then pour it into glasses and top with sparkling wine. You can then garnish the glasses with apple slices.
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
How To Bake Ooey-Gooey Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies That Are Packed with Protein and Antioxidants
Fall is officially here, meaning it’s time to throw on an apron because it’s *finally* cool enough in your kitchen to crank on the oven and start baking. So, as you turn on the “Jazz for Autumn” Spotify playlist, light up a Sweater Weather Bath & Body Works candle, and pour yourself a glass of pinot noir—hello, unmatchable fall vibes—start preheating the oven for the one ooey gooey recipe you’ll want to make all season long.
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
Thrillist
Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall
Step aside, Halloween candy. Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs. "As fall approaches, consumers...
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
