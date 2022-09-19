Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha streetcar route creates business challenges
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny, could it be a roadblock for emergency vehicles racing to the hospital?. 6 News Exclusive: International players coping with...
WOWT
Construction on JFK south of Interstate 480 entering final stages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a slow summer of setbacks for drivers heading to and from Bellevue on the JFK. Construction projects on the bridges at Highway 370, Chandler, and J Street have all resulted in significant impacts for drivers. The change in the seasons brings a new phase to work on the road and good news for beleaguered travelers.
KETV.com
Principal: Millard North student brought loaded gun to campus
OMAHA, Neb. — In a message to Millard North families, principal Aaron Bearinger said a male student likely brought a loaded gun on campus after school on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The student was arrested and the gun was confiscated. According to Bearinger's letter, an off-duty officer noticed a fight...
WOWT
Law enforcement from across the country attend trauma training in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to the trauma associated with line-of-duty deaths, training sessions in Omaha are helping officers and their loved ones cope and rebuild. New data from the FBI shows that 86 law enforcement officers were killed in the first eight months of this year. Thirteen come from the Midwest.
WOWT
Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
WOWT
Afternoon crash in Omaha slows down traffic on JFK Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon backed up traffic on the JFK Freeway near Q Street. The two right lanes in the southbound direction were shut down while officers investigated and cleared the scene. We’re told there were no serious injuries and all lanes...
WOWT
Police officer mental health training in Omaha
6 On Your Side: Public meeting Wednesday night on Douglas County property tax increases. A first-of-its-kind public meeting Wednesday night for property owners. A woman in Nebraska City is sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug charges. 6 News On Your Side: College application advice for high school seniors.
WOWT
Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wrapped up a project cracking down on underage drinking during the start of football season. According to LPD, the increased enforcement was during the first three home football games in an effort to impact illegal behavior. Officers encountered the following violations:. 16...
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm Thursday & authorities are ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour is taking over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock, and Cass County emergency officials say they’ve spent days preparing for Thursday’s big concert. Cass County EMS tells us staff will be on site throughout the day,...
WOWT
WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM...
WOWT
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving...
WOWT
Updating downtown Omaha parking meters
A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. For some college coaches, it pays to get fired. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. Updated: 10 hours ago. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area....
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
WOWT
New development including affordable housing in downtown Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Affordable housing and jobs are in the works for the northern section of downtown Omaha. A $34 million mixed-use development is in the works for the Millworks Commons District, located just north of the ballpark. Officials are hoping this major development helps that area to continue to grow.
WOWT
MLK Pedestrian Bridge closes in October, undergoing repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront. The bridge is often used by runners, walkers, and bicyclists to travel...
WOWT
Omaha Streetcar Authority ensures emergency vehicles, ambulances are not disrupted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following Monday’s approval of the route for Omaha’s new streetcar, there’s a laundry list of tasks for the Omaha Streetcar Authority and their design team to tackle. “Now we have to go to work to determine what will physically fit, what kind of...
