Craig Conover Has a “Beautiful” New Porch and Deck: See the Before-and-After Photos
The Southern Charm cast member showed off his new screened-in porch, deck, and another “long-awaited” addition. In the video above, which shows a look inside Craig Conover’s home renovation, the Southern Charm cast member reveals his plan to upgrade his backyard with “a deck that will eventually connect with the screened-in porch,” an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, and a pool. Since then, he’s made some big progress, and he took to Instagram on September 20 to show it off.
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation
Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Beachside Malibu Home for $70.4 Million
The buyer of Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu estate that went into contract last month has been revealed. According to Dirt, Kim Kardashian scooped up the seaside property for $70.4 million in an off-market deal that closed last week—a steal compared to the initial $99.5 million asking price from when the home was last listed. The sellers are investor Adam Weiss and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, who bought the home from Crawford in 2018 for $45 million.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
Fall to-do list: Preparing for the winter season.
Labor Day always signals the Fall season. Hopefully, everyone is resting and spending time with family this holiday. As for me, I'll be writing but I've pulled out my check list for Fall. I live in a condo, so my list is a lot shorter than home owners. No matter what dwelling you live in, we should prepare our home for the winter season. Some of the things on my list, will probably already be on your list; so this will only be a reminder. Here's my list of things I do at the start of Fall (before I start my canning). Also a bonus... Here is my blog for spring season if you missed it from my blog- Everything Kaye! Spring: Be inspired AT HOME.
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours
Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Blunt Bob Hair Makeover Holding Hands With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian switched up her hairstyle and she took her new blunt bob for a spin when she was out on a date with husband Travis Barker in LA on Sept. 20. The 43-year-old cut off some of her hair to make it even shorter so that it now rests directly under her chin in a straight across line.
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Proof That Craig, Austen, and Shep Are Feeling a Lot of Emotions About Each Other During the St. Simons Trip
In a first look at the September 22 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie and Whitney share a kiss that Austen declares “amazing.”. Many, many emotions are in the air as the Southern Charm crew continues their group vacation in St. Simons Island. And as it turns out, while fun is definitely on the agenda (in the form of alcohol), some tension is also brewing for Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, as the two guys face off about some emotional stuff, as you can see in the clip above.
Leva Bonaparte Shares a Rare Glimpse of Her Life with Husband Lamar
The Southern Charm cast member and her husband snuck in a date night during a NYC getaway for Fashion Week. Leva Bonaparte’s husband, Lamar, might be a bit camera shy, but the Southern Charm cast member recently got him to step into the spotlight. After heading north for New York Fashion Week earlier this month, Leva shared an Instagram montage of their couple’s getaway on September 18, and whether he liked it or not, Lamar made rare appearances in several photos and videos.
Paris Hilton Says Her Dog Diamond Baby Is Missing: 'My Heart Is Broken'
Paris Hilton is going to great lengths to find her missing pup. On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host, 41, shared that her dog Diamond Baby has disappeared. Alongside clips that featured special moments between her and her beloved dog, she told fans the news. "This is so incredibly...
Justin Bieber Makes 1st Public Outing Since Canceling Tour On Date Night With Hailey
Justin Bieber proved he is moving forward after recently announcing he had to cancel his Justice World Tour over concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celeb hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday evening (September 20) alongside his stunning wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool it a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her model good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.
Priyanka Chopra Shows Daughter Malti, 8 Mos., The NYC Skyline While In Cozy Pajamas: Photos
Priyanka Chopra, 40, took in the New York City skyline with her eight-month-old daughter, Malti, in her latest Instagram photos. The loving new mom shared two new snapshots that showed her sitting on a windowsill as the adorable baby girl sat in her lap and looked out the window at big buildings in the Big Apple. “Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿,” she wrote in the caption.
Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Kyle Viljoen Weighs In on the Wine Pairing Drama: “The Thought Process Was Absent”
On the August 29 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, there was a bit of miscommunication between Natasha Webb and Dave White regarding the guests’ dinner. While discussing his “buffet-style” around-the-world-themed meal, the chef explained, “I want to put it all on the table at the same time.” However, Natasha told Dave she planned to do a wine pairing, which would require the dishes to be served in individual courses.
