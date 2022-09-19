Read full article on original website
Related
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Man training for marathon triggers school lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
A man training for a marathon triggered a lockdown at a New Jersey school on Monday. Police in Wildwood Crest got the call just after 8 a.m. about a man walking near Crest Memorial School wearing a bullet proof vest. As police raced to the scene, the school was placed...
Fantastic Fundraiser Look Out It’s Witches on the Water on Long Beach Island, NJ
It's a busy month coming up with two big events in October! October is Halloween time and it's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two big events here in New Jersey and Townsquare Media will be involved in both Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The question is how do you combine the two?
Philadelphia Eagles Player Denied By Security Makes Walk Of Shame With A Smile
It was a case of “don’t you know who I am?” that ended in the cutest way possible. Do you know the name Britain Covey? We didn’t either, until now. Britain is a new on the active play roster for the Philidelphia Eagles. So new, that he did not even have the proper upgraded credentials to get him employee parking. The Eagles were playing the Minnesota Vikings this past Monday when the punt returner showed up at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to have access. Security did not recognize him so he had to go a half-mile away from the stadium and walk with the fans to the game.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0