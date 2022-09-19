It was a case of “don’t you know who I am?” that ended in the cutest way possible. Do you know the name Britain Covey? We didn’t either, until now. Britain is a new on the active play roster for the Philidelphia Eagles. So new, that he did not even have the proper upgraded credentials to get him employee parking. The Eagles were playing the Minnesota Vikings this past Monday when the punt returner showed up at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to have access. Security did not recognize him so he had to go a half-mile away from the stadium and walk with the fans to the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO