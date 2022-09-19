Read full article on original website
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0
On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Golf places 10th at Cornell/Temple Fall Invitational
Over the weekend, the Binghamton golf team competed in the Temple/Cornell Fall Invitational. Out of the 15 teams participating the Bearcats finished 10th, with a combined score of 35 over par for 595 strokes. “There’s definitely some positives we got out of this weekend,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg....
What Hokie HC Brent Pry had to say About WVU
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry chats about the rivalry and gives some insight on the WVU offense
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer earns draw against Canisius
On a partly cloudy Saturday afternoon, the Binghamton men’s soccer team hosted Canisius College for its sixth game of the season. Despite outshooting the Golden Griffins by a 21-2 margin, the Bearcats left with a 0-0 draw to extend their winless streak to 14 games. “I don’t really know...
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Women’s soccer blanks Bryant in conference opener
The Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted Bryant on Sunday to open up conference play. It was a battle of attrition for both teams, but the Bearcats scored late in the first half and shut out the Bulldogs for 90 straight minutes. BU secured its third win of the season and is now 1-0 in America East [AE] conference play.
smokingmusket.com
West Virginia Thread Alert: Country Roads To Blacksburg
The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their Country Roads helmet and jersey, along with their traditional blue pants when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies tomorrow in Blacksburg. The uniforms, which first debuted against the Pittsburgh Panthers earlier this year, feature a road map of West Virginia on the blue shoulders while the blue numbers are outlined with gold. The white helmets feature the state outline with the flying WV inserted, with a blue center stripe and gold outline stripes.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Cross country teams compete at Iona Meet of Champions
Over the weekend, the Binghamton men’s and women’s cross country teams participated in their second meet of the season at the Iona Meet of Champions. The women made it three straight seasons with a first-place finish in a team meet, as they took gold out of nine schools. The men finished fourth out of eight teams, with a pair of top-ten finishers.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Most Important Game Ever
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, if the West Virginia Mountaineers don’t beat the Virginia Tech Hokies and bring back the Black Diamond Trophy on Thursday night, Neal Brown might as well not board the bus back to Morgantown. Losing and potentially falling to 1-3...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
Daily Athenaeum
'How far will they go?': Students fearful after state lawmakers pass abortion ban
Keeley Wildman, a graduate student in social work at WVU, was one of dozens who traveled to Charleston last Tuesday to protest the proposed abortion ban still being debated among lawmakers. Protesters were permitted inside the chamber to observe the debate, but after attendees became vocal, the gallery was cleared....
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite
For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Truth Pharm’s “Trail of Truth” moves to Washington D.C.
The annual march will also be hosted as a national event for the first time, having been held locally since 2016. Binghamton’s annual Trail of Truth Memorial March has gone national. Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based organization dedicated to raising awareness on substance misuse, has hosted the march since 2016....
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Students Econ-nect with alumnus
The program hosted Brandon Suber ‘20, a business analyst at McKinsey & Company, who spoke on the experiences that led to his job. Students across Binghamton University are using an alumni-connecting resource to prepare for their careers. This past Friday, undergraduate economics students heard about a BU alumnus’ career...
City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties
At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Binghamton Center for Writers welcomes author Lisa Ko
This Tuesday, the Binghamton University Center for Writers hosted its third event of the semester — a reading and Q&A session with National Book Award for Fiction finalist Lisa Ko. Ko is a New York City-based writer of fiction and essays whose 2017 novel “The Leavers” was met with critical and commercial success.
Wolf announces $297,000 in new funding for IBEW apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy. “Investing
