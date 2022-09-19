ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO

American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Dividend Strategists

3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September 2022

We have seen the stock market trading at crazy valuations for many years. This year's correction brings some great opportunities for investors looking for good deals. I've identified three undervalued stocks that could be great addition to your portfolio. BlackRock (BLK) Dividend yield: 2.90%. Dividend growth since: 2010. P/E ratio:...
tipranks.com

Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)

In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
Money

Why the Recent Stock Market Plunge May Bring 'Buying Opportunities for Patient Investors'

Stocks endured their worst day since June 2020 this week. But here's the good news: Big-one day drops in the market are often followed by above average returns. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%. The plunge came after a higher-than-expected inflation report, which had investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not be able to slow or decrease the size of its interest rate hikes soon.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
tipranks.com

Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares draw buyers ahead of ASX holiday

Trajan Group stock has declined steeply from its recent high, and is now drawing interest from investors looking to snap up good value ASX shares ahead of the market holiday. Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares rose as much as 6% during morning trading, hitting an intraday high of AU$2.14. Rising alongside Trajan was cloud software provider Ansarada Group Ltd. (ASX:AND).
Benzinga

Why General Mills Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Mills Inc GIS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook. General Mills said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1 per share.
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
