Stocks endured their worst day since June 2020 this week. But here's the good news: Big-one day drops in the market are often followed by above average returns. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%. The plunge came after a higher-than-expected inflation report, which had investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not be able to slow or decrease the size of its interest rate hikes soon.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO