Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Dividend Strategists

3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September 2022

We have seen the stock market trading at crazy valuations for many years. This year's correction brings some great opportunities for investors looking for good deals. I've identified three undervalued stocks that could be great addition to your portfolio. BlackRock (BLK) Dividend yield: 2.90%. Dividend growth since: 2010. P/E ratio:...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cisco Systems CSCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cisco Systems. The company has an average price target of $52.92 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $44.00.
Motley Fool

Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

The cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next 10 years compared to the past decade. Palo Alto Networks' solid position in the cybersecurity space suggests that it could keep growing at an even faster pace than the market it operates in. You’re reading a...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
