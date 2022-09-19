Read full article on original website
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
Got $1,000? 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
While bear markets challenge investors, they offer an opportunity to add quality companies at lower prices.
What the Fed Is Setting Up for Wednesday: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade ConocoPhillips, Netflix and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Array Technologies, ConocoPhillips, EQT, KB Home, Lennar, NetApp, Netflix and more.
Is W.W. Grainger Inc. a Solid Income Dividend King?
Looking for a worthy Dividend King among the aristocracy? Take a look at W.W. Grainger. Will it add a worthy boost to your portfolio?
Top 3 Most Accurate Analyst Firms Have The Exact Same Price Target On Apple Stock
New research ranking analyst performance has found that Benzinga Analyst Ratings can be used to gain an edge on the market. Interestingly enough, the three firms that proved to be the most accurate in 2021 share a common price target on the largest company in the world. What Happened: Data...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company's net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price.
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks
Time has proven quite the ally for the Oracle of Omaha.
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Morgan Stanley To Rally Over 10%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Credit Suisse raised the price target on Morgan Stanley MS from $95 to $97. Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.2% to $88.20 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Marathon Oil Corporation MRO price target from $24 to $27. Citigroup...
3 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Dow Jones contains some incredible companies that are trading for the cheapest they have in a long time.
Market Volatility Increases Sharply Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, ahead of the much-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike. The benchmark S&P 500 index has tumbled around 19% so far this year, settling below the $3,900 level for the third consecutive session.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Gains After Solid Forecast
Investors cheered Salesforce’s medium-term sales and margin outlook. Salesforce projects double-digit revenue growth through 2026. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) provided an upbeat medium-term revenue and margin outlook, following which its stock gained 1.3% in the after-hours of trade. The cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) tech provider expects its top line to reach $50 billion by 2026, implying a CAGR of 17%. Further, it expects a 270 basis points improvement in its two-year adjusted operating margin.
