Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Estee Lauder, Morgan Stanley, Nvidia, Western Digital and More
The futures were trading lower after the Federal Reserve delivered the expected 75-basis-point increase raising the federal funds rate to 3.00% to 3.25%. All the major indexes closed lower after the announcement in the afternoon. Now investors will be waiting until early November, when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again. It is expected that if inflation starts to back up some from the current red-hot levels, the next increases may be lowered to 50 basis points, but the reality is that Fed Chair Jay Powell is going to keep his foot on the interest rate gas pedal until we see a significant decline.
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
msn.com
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com
Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares draw buyers ahead of ASX holiday
Trajan Group stock has declined steeply from its recent high, and is now drawing interest from investors looking to snap up good value ASX shares ahead of the market holiday. Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares rose as much as 6% during morning trading, hitting an intraday high of AU$2.14. Rising alongside Trajan was cloud software provider Ansarada Group Ltd. (ASX:AND).
Palatin Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Palatin Technologies missed estimated earnings by 65.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $595 thousand from the same...
tipranks.com
American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO
American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
msn.com
Boeing, American Express share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop
Shares of Boeing and American Express are retreating Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 96 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Boeing and American Express are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have fallen $2.45, or 1.7%, while those of American Express have dropped $2.34, or 1.6%, combining for a roughly 32-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney Honeywell International Inc. and Home Depot are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See
There are better growth stocks to consider buying, so investors should take a pass on shares of the online personalized-apparel retailer.
Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
Motley Fool
General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience
There's no problem with end demand in aviation and healthcare. The issue is finding a way to deliver on its orders and backlog. The company continues to suffer from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Stitch Fix, Tellurian And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares declined 10.8% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market...
Benzinga
HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Portage Biotech: Here's What You Need To Know
HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Portage Biotech PRTG and lower its price target from $32.00 to $22.00. Shares of Portage Biotech are trading down 3.11% over the last 24 hours, at $7.05 per share. A move to $22.00 would account for a 211.9%...
msn.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Stellantis STLA: This Netherland-based automakers and a mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days. Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership...
Stitch Fix Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results, Shares Slide
Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $455 million and $465 million versus the estimate of $522.68 million. Stitch Fix shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading.
Morgan Stanley To Rally Over 10%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Credit Suisse raised the price target on Morgan Stanley MS from $95 to $97. Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.2% to $88.20 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Marathon Oil Corporation MRO price target from $24 to $27. Citigroup...
