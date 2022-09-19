ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Estee Lauder, Morgan Stanley, Nvidia, Western Digital and More

The futures were trading lower after the Federal Reserve delivered the expected 75-basis-point increase raising the federal funds rate to 3.00% to 3.25%. All the major indexes closed lower after the announcement in the afternoon. Now investors will be waiting until early November, when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again. It is expected that if inflation starts to back up some from the current red-hot levels, the next increases may be lowered to 50 basis points, but the reality is that Fed Chair Jay Powell is going to keep his foot on the interest rate gas pedal until we see a significant decline.
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
msn.com

Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com

Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares draw buyers ahead of ASX holiday

Trajan Group stock has declined steeply from its recent high, and is now drawing interest from investors looking to snap up good value ASX shares ahead of the market holiday. Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares rose as much as 6% during morning trading, hitting an intraday high of AU$2.14. Rising alongside Trajan was cloud software provider Ansarada Group Ltd. (ASX:AND).
Benzinga

Palatin Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Palatin Technologies missed estimated earnings by 65.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $595 thousand from the same...
tipranks.com

American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO

American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
msn.com

Boeing, American Express share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Shares of Boeing and American Express are retreating Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 96 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Boeing and American Express are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have fallen $2.45, or 1.7%, while those of American Express have dropped $2.34, or 1.6%, combining for a roughly 32-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney Honeywell International Inc. and Home Depot are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
Motley Fool

General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

There's no problem with end demand in aviation and healthcare. The issue is finding a way to deliver on its orders and backlog. The company continues to suffer from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 3.57% to $7.83. The company's market...
msn.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Stellantis STLA: This Netherland-based automakers and a mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days. Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership...
