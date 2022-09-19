Read full article on original website
Adobe plummets 15% after $20 billion deal to buy Figma and as earnings reveal soft 4th-quarter guidance
Adobe stock plunged 15% on Thursday after it announced a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. Figma is a fast-growing collaborative design competitor that was last valued at $10 billion in 2021. Adobe expects the Figma deal to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share after 3 years. Adobe...
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Gains After Solid Forecast
Investors cheered Salesforce’s medium-term sales and margin outlook. Salesforce projects double-digit revenue growth through 2026. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) provided an upbeat medium-term revenue and margin outlook, following which its stock gained 1.3% in the after-hours of trade. The cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) tech provider expects its top line to reach $50 billion by 2026, implying a CAGR of 17%. Further, it expects a 270 basis points improvement in its two-year adjusted operating margin.
American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO
American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?
Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
The cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next 10 years compared to the past decade. Palo Alto Networks' solid position in the cybersecurity space suggests that it could keep growing at an even faster pace than the market it operates in. You’re reading a...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
The insiders are buying these two fun travel and leisure stocks now that they are trading at deep discounts to their pandemic peaks.
Top 3 Most Accurate Analyst Firms Have The Exact Same Price Target On Apple Stock
New research ranking analyst performance has found that Benzinga Analyst Ratings can be used to gain an edge on the market. Interestingly enough, the three firms that proved to be the most accurate in 2021 share a common price target on the largest company in the world. What Happened: Data...
