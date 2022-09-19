ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Gains After Solid Forecast

Investors cheered Salesforce’s medium-term sales and margin outlook. Salesforce projects double-digit revenue growth through 2026. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) provided an upbeat medium-term revenue and margin outlook, following which its stock gained 1.3% in the after-hours of trade. The cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) tech provider expects its top line to reach $50 billion by 2026, implying a CAGR of 17%. Further, it expects a 270 basis points improvement in its two-year adjusted operating margin.
tipranks.com

American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO

American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
tipranks.com

ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times

Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com

Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)

In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
tipranks.com

Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?

Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
Motley Fool

Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

The cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next 10 years compared to the past decade. Palo Alto Networks' solid position in the cybersecurity space suggests that it could keep growing at an even faster pace than the market it operates in. You’re reading a...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
